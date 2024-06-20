US gives Sh4.7bn to boost refugee food rations in Kenya

The United States government has donated Sh4.75 billion ($37 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to assist refugees in Kenya.

The funding will help WFP increase food rations and resume cash transfers to vulnerable refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma through December 2024.

The money from the US comes at a critical time when funding shortfalls have led to a cut in food rations to as low as 40 percent and the temporary suspension of cash transfers to 580,000 refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma camps since May 2024.

Lauren Landis, WFP's country director in Kenya said they would give priority to the most vulnerable while supporting others to become self-sufficient.

“Providing assistance according to levels of need ensures that the most vulnerable are prioritised based on available resources while weaning the least vulnerable off humanitarian assistance and supporting them to become self-reliant instead,” said Ms Landis.