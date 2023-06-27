Economy What taxpayers will spend on Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka perks

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at a past function. FILE PHOTO | PSC

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

More by this Author

Taxpayers will spend Sh645.09 million to fund the perks of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former vice-presidents in the financial year starting July, pointing to the high cost of sustaining top civil servants in retirement.

The approved spending plan for the financial year 2023/2024, which also covers benefits for retired vice presidents Moody Awori and Kalonzo Musyoka, shows that a big chunk of the money will go to Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta will get Sh440 million in perks for, among others, maintaining a fleet of vehicles and house, fuel and entertainment allowances.

The total State spending to sustain the four, however, marks a drop from the Sh832.38 million that has been spent in the financial year that ends this Friday.

Payments to former State officers, including former Members of Parliament, continue to eat into tax revenues amid a push for a pay rise and increased retirement perks by sitting officials such as members of county assemblies.

The latest spending drop is due to the fact that benefits such as the Sh140 million that was used to purchase vehicles and other transport equipment for Mr Kenyatta who left office in September last year will not be incurred in the new financial year.

The spending on Mr Awori, who served as the vice-president in the Kibaki administration, will be Sh51.24 million, up from Sh43.06 million in the current financial year.

Mr Musyoka will enjoy Sh70.21 million, a rise from Sh59.23 million in the current financial year, while the allocation to Mr Odinga will drop from Sh78.69 million to Sh74.16 million.

The allocation to the office of Mr Kibaki, who died on February 4, 2020, will now be stopped after having been slashed from Sh100.1 million to Sh10.4 million in the current financial year.

The allocation to Mr Kenyatta is in spite of threats by some politicians affiliated with the ruling coalition to push for withholding of his perks unless he retires from politics.

Read: Review lavish perks for retired presidents

The politicians have cited parts of the law that bars a retired president from holding office in a political party six months after retirement.

The benefits of ex-presidents and other former State officers have come under sharp focus amid increased taxes, even as the State insists it has put in place austerity measures to deal with a growing public sector wage bill.

Perks of retired presidents are provided for in the Presidential Retirement Benefits (Amendment) Act 2013, which was briefly stopped in 2015 through a court case, but allowed to resume later.

Top perks paid to Mr Kenyatta include Sh176 million to facilitate his trips within Kenya and overseas, with foreign travel and subsistence, and other transportation costs taking Sh120 million

The budget for purchasing furniture and other equipment for the retired president’s office will take an additional Sh5 million after Sh50 million was allocated in the current financial year.

Insurance will gobble Sh23 million while Sh49 million be for hospitality supplies such as refreshments.

Lubricants and fuel for Mr Kenyatta’s fleet of cars will cost taxpayers Sh25 million. About Sh18.8 million will be used to maintain those vehicles while another Sh17 million will be for general maintenance on other assets.

The permanent staff in Mr Kenyatta’s office will be costing taxpayers Sh51.09 million in basic salaries and Sh29.49 million in allowances annually.

The retired president is also entitled to a lump sum payment of Sh34.56 million, calculated as a sum equal to a one-year salary for each term served.

Mr Kenyatta is also entitled to a monthly pension, equivalent to 80 percent of the current President’s salary, which stands at Sh1.44 million.

The Act also entitles the retired President to two personal aids, four secretaries, four messengers and four drivers and bodyguards, pushing the office and home workers to 34 under the scheme funded by taxpayers.

Read: Ruto allocates Uhuru hefty Sh678.5m retirement perks

Mr Kenyatta is also entitled to two new cars of his choice, each car having an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc and another two four-wheel drive motor vehicles of his choice, each one having an engine capacity of at least 3400cc, all replaceable every three years.

He also gets a fully furnished office of up to 1,000 square metres and a Sh200,000 monthly entertainment allowance, a Sh300,000 monthly house allowance, a monthly fuel allowance of Sh200,000 and a medical allowance

The Act also entitles the retired president and his spouse to a Sh300,000 monthly medical allowance and medical cover with a reputable insurance company, entitling him to local and overseas treatment.

→ [email protected]