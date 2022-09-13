Economy William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

Kenya's new President William Ruto and his wife Rachel at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, during his swearing-in ceremony. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Dr William Ruto has been sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya at Kasarani International Stadium in Nairobi.

Dr Ruto took the Oath of Office at 12.44 pm in a swearing-in process led by the Judiciary under Chief Justice Martha Koome and the registrar Anne Amadi.

Dr Ruto also received the highest award in the country – Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was also sworn in shortly after him.

The swearing-in and inauguration kicked off with the entry of President Uhuru Kenyatta aboard the Commander in Chief ceremonial vehicle, after which he inspected a full parade mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces under Lt-Col Gilbert Kinanga’s command.

The event was attended by tens of head of states and diplomats from across the world. They included East African Community presidents among others.