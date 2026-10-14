Youth unemployment hits 35pc in Wajir, four times Nandi, Nyeri

Wajir has Kenya’s highest youth unemployment rate at 35 percent, nearly four times the nine percent recorded in Nandi and Nyeri, as young people face different chances of finding work across counties.

The 2026 County Development Index (CDI) ranks Wajir highest in youth unemployment, followed by Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Samburu at 34 percent, 32 percent, 31 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Garissa records youth unemployment of 29 percent, Tana River 28 percent and Mombasa 27 percent, placing the coastal city among the counties with the highest rates despite its tourism, port, transport and trading industries.

The gap points to a jobs problem that is more severe in some counties than others, with high unemployment limiting young people’s incomes and worsening poverty in areas where businesses and employers are scarce.

“High unemployment among young people constrains household incomes, increases poverty and undermines long-term economic productivity,” the CDI report says.

“The analysis suggests that expanding labour-intensive industries, strengthening entrepreneurship and increasing investments in technical skills will be essential for addressing youth unemployment.”

At the other end, Nandi and Nyeri record the lowest youth unemployment rates at 9 percent, followed by Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Tharaka-Nithi at 10 percent.

Kericho and Nyamira record rates of 11 percent, while Elgeyo-Marakwet, Meru and Uasin Gishu each stand at 12 percent, according to the index.

The report links lower unemployment in counties such as Nandi and Nyeri to productive agriculture, stronger private-sector activity and technical skills development, while arid and semi-arid counties face structural barriers to employment.

“Nandi and Nyeri recorded the lowest youth unemployment rates at nine percent… These counties combine productive agricultural sectors with relatively stronger private sector activity and technical skills development,” said the report.

Mombasa’s high unemployment rate, however, reflects a different pressure, with rapid urbanisation and population growth adding more people to the labour market faster than jobs are being created.

“Mombasa’s relatively high youth unemployment reflects rapid urbanization, population growth and labour supply outpacing employment creation,” the CDI noted.

National employment data show that creating jobs remains a challenge, with most new opportunities concentrated in the informal sector.

Kenya created 824,100 jobs in 2025, with 90 percent being in the informal sector, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). Total recorded employment rose to 21.6 million from 20.8 million in 2024.

Wage employment increased 3.1 percent from 3.21 million in 2024 to 3.32 million in 2025, a much smaller rise than total recorded employment.

The World Bank estimates that about 85 percent of young people in Kenya rely on informal work, where earnings can be uncertain and opportunities for career progression limited.

It also identifies weak job markets and infrastructure gaps as barriers in arid and semi-arid regions.

In counties with high unemployment, a narrow range of employers and weak links between local producers and larger markets can limit the number of jobs available to young people leaving school or technical training.

The government’s National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project is targeting 820,000 young people through apprenticeships, skills certification, business grants and savings support.

Its official programme outlines plans to place 90,000 young people into work or enterprise and provide capital to 110,000 businesses.



