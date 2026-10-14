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Youth unemployment hits 35pc in Wajir, four times Nandi, Nyeri

Unemployment is at its peak

Youths applying for jobs during a recruitment exercise.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kabui Mwangi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Wajir has Kenya’s highest youth unemployment rate at 35 percent, nearly four times the nine percent recorded in Nandi and Nyeri, as young people face different chances of finding work across counties.

The 2026 County Development Index (CDI) ranks Wajir highest in youth unemployment, followed by Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Samburu at 34 percent, 32 percent, 31 percent and 30 percent respectively.

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