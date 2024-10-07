''Joker: Folie à Deux'': Polarising or just terrible?

Joker: Folie à Deux is a film that, at its core, polarises it’s audiences. If you’re expecting the gritty, raw character study that defined the first movie, you’ll likely find yourself a bit disappointed. Yes, this is a straightforward sequel, but, if you’re looking for a film that mirrors the emotional tension of the original, you might end up disappointed. But that doesn’t mean it’s without merit.

The genius of the first Joker lay in its unexpected turn—a film that deeply explores Arthur Fleck’s mind, showing his tragic violent rise to infamy. Nobody anticipated that direction, and it worked because it was a bold, distinct interpretation of a well-known Batman villain.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix were allowed to break free from conventions, creating something raw and new.

Deconstructing a personality

With Joker: Folie à Deux, however, the filmmakers set out to do something equally daring, but with a twist that might not sit well with everyone. Rather than continuing Arthur’s journey upward, this film chooses to unravel him, deconstructing what the first movie built.

It’s an interesting choice, but not one that satisfies if you’re expecting the Joker’s story to escalate traditionally. Instead, it feels more like a reset—Arthur is pulled back into a fragile, broken state, which may leave some viewers frustrated.

The decision to turn the film into a musical adds another layer of unpredictability. For some, it will feel inventive, while for others, it might be too jarring. The courtroom drama that dominates much of the second half is compelling, in fact, I thought the title should have been, “The Trial and Conviction of Arthur Fleck.”

Some moments work—particularly as the film picks up in the latter half. Themes of split personalities are handled thoughtfully, and the visuals, as expected, are stunning. The cinematography remains faithful to the aesthetic of the first film, with its dark, moody palette, though this time the framing feels more deliberate. Joaquin Phoenix, as always, delivers a strong performance, but the emotional arc doesn’t hit when compared with the first movie.

Quinzel

Quinzel (Lady Gaga) plays a key role here, anchoring Arthur back to reality, but her presence also highlights a major weakness: rather than advancing his character, the story seems to loop him back into the same psychological torment we saw in the first film. It’s as though the filmmakers are reluctant to let him evolve.

And while the concept of a character stuck in delusion is fascinating, it ultimately feels like a retread, robbing the film of a satisfying resolution.

Conclusion