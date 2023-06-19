Arts The flash movie: Poor Visual effects, Fan service done right

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

While I settled into my seat at the theatre, eagerly awaiting the beginning of the highly anticipated film, a profound question occupied my thoughts: To what extent should an individual's personal life influence our perception of the professional output they deliver?

In the case of Ezra Miller, the prominent star of the forthcoming movie, his reputation had been marred by a series of controversies throughout the previous year.

These controversies ranged from trespassing into a stranger's home to engaging in manipulation and grooming, not to mention his involvement in unprovoked altercations.

Consequently, by the end of 2022, it seemed highly likely that Ezra Miller was on the verge of being "cancelled," reaching a point where seeking professional help became necessary.

"The Flash" is a superhero science fiction adventure centred around the DC comic book character of the same name, directed by Andrés Muschietti, known for his work on the "IT" movies.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ezra Miller as Barry Allen(s), Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Michael Shannon as Zod, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen.

The movie faced numerous challenges during its production, with different directors attached to the project before departing due to "creative differences."

Furthermore, the release date was pushed from 2022 to 2023.

Thus, considering the arduous journey leading up to this point, coupled with Ezra Miller's erratic behaviour in 2022, one cannot help but question whether the movie was truly worth the hardships endured.

What worked

Ezra Miller, yes, he delivers a remarkable performance, he skillfully portrays two distinct versions of Barry Allen, capturing the essence of each character flawlessly.

Miller effortlessly transitions between lighthearted and humorous moments to deeply emotional scenes, effectively embodying the multifaceted nature of the character.

The movie's humour is particularly impactful when the two Barry Allens interact, lending it an origin story vibe as we witness a version of Barry discovering his superpowers.

The director's masterful sense of direction and editing choices are commendable, especially in seamlessly intertwining the future, the past, and multiverses with very little confusion.

The film's successful utilization of Warner Brothers and DC's previous properties contributes to maintaining a sense of clarity for viewers, comparable to what Marvel achieved with "Loki" and Sony accomplished with "Spider-Man" in terms of exploring the concept of the multiverse.

The storyline draws inspiration from the comic "Flashpoint" from 2010, which serves as both an advantage and a disadvantage.

For those unfamiliar with the comic or the 2013 animated adaptation, this film provides an enjoyable experience, delving into time travel concepts and skillfully incorporating familiar Superman and Batman narratives for added amusement.

At its core, the movie revolves around Barry's relationship with his mother, showcasing some of the most emotionally stirring moments.

Barry Allen's motivation remains clear throughout the film, and the writers and directors deserve commendation for effectively balancing the presence of multiple characters, including Supergirl, Zod, and two different versions of Batman.

Despite the abundance of characters, the movie's runtime manages to accommodate them adequately.

What didn't work

The visual effects in this summer blockbuster are, regrettably, lacking. The CGI (computer-generated imagery), especially when viewed on an IMAX screen, falls short of expectations, leaving one to question how such subpar quality picture was allowed for release by the executives and producers involved.

Certain scenes feature textureless models resembling something from a PlayStation 3 video game.

The compositing also leaves much to be desired, with discernible indications of blue screen usage in some instances.

As previously mentioned, if one is unfamiliar with the comic or the animated adaptation, this film will prove to be an exhilarating experience.

However, those acquainted with the aforementioned sources may find themselves underwhelmed by the story's simplicity. Key characters such as Thomas Wayne, Cyborg, and a notably different Wonder Woman are absent from this rendition.

Notably, an essential moment in the Flashpoint story involves Batman finding closure, which is unfortunately absent from this film.

Furthermore, the Flashpoint narrative typically carries a "darker tone", with more complex and intriguing character portrayals compared to what is offered in this adaptation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite its notable shortcomings in terms of glaringly subpar CGI, The Flash ultimately stands as an enjoyable summer blockbuster. Its appeal extends to both mature audiences and children, despite its 16+ rating.

This cinematic experience encompasses moments of laughter, astonishment, and emotional resonance. It undeniably warrants a trip to the theatre, despite the occasional lapses in visual effects quality.

