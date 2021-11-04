Art How merger gave birth to Presbyterian Church of East Africa 80 years ago

PCEA Gathu Ngotho Memorial Church Gathugu. PHOTO | POOL

By DOUGLAS KIEREINI

More by this Author Summary GMS was notoriously short of funds and the first church at Gathugu in 1922 was built of wooden poles, rafters, mud walls, and roofed with papyrus with most of the labour being provided free by local adherents.

From 1923, Gathu was assisted by Rev Ruch whose main objective was to establish a health centre at Gathugu but, his health could not withstand the cold climate and he abandoned the project, relocating to Ng’enda in 1924, where he was more successful.

Rev Kehrein, a German national, came to assist evangelist Gathu at Gathugu from 1926 to 1926. It was from Gathugu that Ndarugu Church (1928) Kithangari Church (Meru 1929), Kigumo Church (1931) were started.

Sometimes my work takes me on a journey of discovery leading to some of the most unexpected places and people.

PCEA Gathugu Church is located some 12 kilometres from my rural home in Kibichoi, Kiambu County. The mission at Gathugu was established in 1922 as an offshoot of the American-based Gospel Missionary Society (GMS) station at Kambui which espoused a conservative, fundamentalist and strongly evangelistic brand of Christianity.

GMS missionaries William Porter Knapp and his wife Myrtle Isabelle Knapp came to Kenya in 1899 and joined Frederick W. Krieger at the GMS station in Thembigwa, near Ruiru.

In 1902, the Knapps established a permanent mission headquarters at Kambui eight miles from Thembigwa. The mission area allotted to GMS covered northern Kiambu to the southern tip of Murang’a in 1903.

Gathu Ngotho was one of the first pupils at Kambui Mission. Born in 1895 to a wealthy family in Raiyani, Ngewa village near Kambui, Gathu Ngotho developed an interest in Bible study and academic education in his youth.

Despite resistance from his father, Gathu joined the missionaries at Kambui where he excelled and gained the trust of the Knapps.

He was trained as an evangelist but before he started serving full time duties, he was enlisted under the Carrier Corps during World War I Rev. William Knapp was interested in building a church, a school, and a health centre at Gathugu.

After consulting with chief Waweru Mahui of Komothai, he identified a suitable piece of land. When the church had raised enough money, he sent Gathu to buy it for the church and establish a church community at Gathugu.

GMS was notoriously short of funds and the first church at Gathugu in 1922 was built of wooden poles, rafters, mud walls, and roofed with papyrus with most of the labour being provided free by local adherents.

From 1923, Gathu was assisted by Rev Ruch whose main objective was to establish a health centre at Gathugu but, his health could not withstand the cold climate and he abandoned the project, relocating to Ng’enda in 1924, where he was more successful.

Rev Kehrein, a German national, came to assist evangelist Gathu at Gathugu from 1926 to 1926. It was from Gathugu that Ndarugu Church (1928) Kithangari Church (Meru 1929), Kigumo Church (1931) were started.

In 1935, a bigger more permanent church building was completed. During the week the church was used as a classroom with evangelist Gathu as the main teacher, reverting to church services on Sundays.

As more pupils enrolled for academic education, dedicated classrooms were constructed in the following 10 years when a primary school with standard one up to four was completed and more teachers were recruited.

Rev Knapp died in 1940 following a period of ill health while his wife Myrtle died the following year.

Their death created a critical staffing and financing situation and eventually, after much protracted negotiations with both African Inland Mission (AIM) and Church of Scotland Mission (CSM), the work of GSM was taken over by CSM in a merger signed in 1946. The merger gave birth to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa.

Unfortunately, in 1969, a large blue gum tree fell on the church building, destroying it completely, forcing all church activities to be held in the school classrooms.

It was not until 1981 that the current church building was dedicated by Rev John Gatu, then the moderator of the General Assembly. The church was renamed PCEA Gathu Ngotho Memorial Church (Gathugu).

The idea of building a health centre has been in the mind of the church members since the first failed attempt in 1923. However, it was not until 2015 that new plans were drafted for a hospital development on the church grounds measuring seven acres.

I have come to understand that the seed money for the construction was donated by my late father Jeremiah Kiereini in 2015 and the groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2018.

Through the combined efforts of the local church and well-wishers, the main structure has been completed at a cost of Sh4.5 million. It is estimated that the remaining works will cost Sh10 million.

A recent fund raising drive in October 2021 managed Sh1.3 million leaving a shortfall of about Sh8.7 million. The centennial celebrations are slated for 13 February 2022, during which it is anticipated that the opening of the new hospital will be the highlight of the event.

I got to learn about this project after my article “Inside Early Bus Rides to Nairobi” was published in April this year. The article was widely read and someone from PCEA Gathugu Church saw it and contacted me because of my father’s connection with the project.

I feel a strong connection with this project and the history of the church. I would be happy to finish what my father started, to complete his legacy. I have been co-opted into the celebration committee and I would appreciate any contribution from well-wishers to complete this worthy cause as a highlight to the celebration of 100 years.