Arts Kizazi Moto: Afrofuturism through the eyes of African creators

Kizazi Moto. PHOTO | POOL

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

Let's try to discuss this without bringing up Black Panther. Yes, Black Panther had a major impact on the concept of Afrofuturism, but It's worth noting that both the highly successful films and its comic book source were created by individuals with an external viewpoint on the continent (Africa).

Now Kizazi Moto, or Generation Fire is a 10-episode animated anthology available on Disney Plus and is one of those productions that fully encompasses the concept of Afrofuturism.

Produced by Triggerfish, a South African animation studio, and developed by African creators from all corners of the continent, the series made its debut on July 5, 2023, and it's one of those shows you need to see and here is why.

The creators

The 10 creators encompass the entirety of Africa, it includes;

Ng'endo Mukii (Kenya), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Simangaliso 'Panda' Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green (South Africa), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda), and Lesego Vorster (South Africa), Ahmed Teilab (Egypt).

Strengths

When considering animated anthologies like Love, Death and Robots and Star Wars: Visions, what sets Kizazi Moto apart is its distinct identity in both storytelling and visuals.

Transitioning from fast-paced 2D animated episodes to exquisitely rendered 3D animated scenes, the show's primary strength lies in its remarkable visuals.

Set against the backdrop of Africa, each episode offers a unique experience. While episodes like "Moremi," "Surf Ngoma," "Enkai," "You Give Me Heart," "First Totem Problems," and "Mukudzei" embody the essence of concept art in motion, others such as "Herder Boy," "Mikhudi the Spirit Racer," and "Stardust" will captivate you with their intense action sequences.

Kizazi Moto. PHOTO | POOL

In spite of the show's visually striking nature, what truly enhances its authenticity is the voice acting. The dialogue genuinely embodies an African essence, as the script wholeheartedly embraces African dialects and accents, incorporating words and phrases from various regions of the continent.

By simply closing your eyes, you can readily distinguish episodes that draw significant influence from either Kenya, Uganda or Nigeria.

Additionally, the music and score play a crucial role in enhancing the show. Firmly rooted in genuine African sounds, the music and score enhance scenes and effectively capture the emotional moments throughout the series and individual episodes.

Drawbacks

While some episodes may seem a bit heavy-handed in their themes and messages, the show's overall quality remains high thanks to its strong sense of direction.

The series is available on Disney Plus, but unfortunately, this streaming service is not accessible in Africa. As a workaround, interested individuals might explore other methods, such as using a VPN (virtual private network) to gain access to the service.

All in all

Kizazi Moto skillfully weaves expertly crafted narratives, enriched with unique visual aesthetics inspired by African culture.

It showcases the potential of African animators and creators when provided with adequate resources and an efficient creative production pipeline.

While Black Panther and Wakanda Forever are incredible films, Kizazi Moto stands out as a must-watch show for all Africans, especially children.

