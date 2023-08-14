Arts Heart of Stone: Not even Gal Gadot's star power could redeem this pretentious concept

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

Number one, a highly coveted position on a global scale across various fields, has shaped our perception of excellence.

Over time, we've come to associate being number one with the best, whether it's winning the gold medal in sports or securing the football trophy, being number one is more or less a prestige.

In this review, we'll be discussing Heart of Stone, released on August 11 and is currently holding the number 3 position on Netflix and is slowly creeping to number 1.

Beyond its view count, the question arises: does this film, reminiscent of Mission: Impossible, truly deserve its position, or is it simply another clever marketing strategy aimed at driving more viewership?

Notably, it features Gal Gadot, the former model turned movie star celebrated for her role as Wonder Woman, within a genre that has been expertly executed by franchises like Mission: Impossible and James Bond movies.

The story

Rachel Stone serves as an intelligence operative in a distinctive role, standing as the sole woman safeguarding her formidable global peacekeeping organisation from the possible loss of its invaluable asset.

What worked

Gal Gadot's latest appearance in a comparable genre was in Red Notice, where she shared the screen with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

In this new film, however, she takes centre stage as the main character, and by the movie's conclusion, her superstar status becomes abundantly clear.

This isn't to diminish the other actors' performances, but rather to emphasize that the story revolves around her character, and her enchanting charm and charisma grant her an undeniable and authoritative presence.

Regarding the performances, in general, the entire cast delivered impressive work considering the limitations of the screenplay and script they had to work with.

The film is competently directed, exhibiting a clear structure in the progression of events. Despite its convoluted narrative, viewers are consistently able to follow the storyline.

The cinematography is not groundbreaking, yet it provides an enjoyable viewing experience, capturing stunning visuals of the desert, snowy mountains, and breathtaking sunrises/sunsets.

A particular scene set on the streets of Lisbon showcases skilful nighttime lighting techniques that enhance the atmosphere.

The action sequences and set pieces are not exceptional, they do not match those of the extraction movies, but they certainly surpass the Jennifer Lopez-led Netflix original, The Mother.

If you're a fan of 80's music, occasional tunes that bring a smile to your face pop up every now and then.

Shortcomings

The script is incredibly disappointing, especially considering it's from the same executive producers behind Missions: Impossible Dead Reckoning and the writers of Netflix's Old Guard.

The film feels uninspired, lacks originality, and comes across as lazy. The dialogue is burdened by heavy exposition, making it a tedious watch whenever these moments arise.

The score, especially during action sequences, detracts from the movie. I found myself wishing they had ditched the score and allowed the chaotic ambience noise of the scenes to shine through.

The convoluted story is exacerbated by its two-hour runtime, and the generic MacGuffin lacks any unique spin.

While the general theme draws inspiration from the Mission Impossible franchise, this film fails where Mission Impossible succeeds – in simplifying the plot and establishing clear character motivations.

All in all

Tom Harper, the director, delivered commendable work with a slightly underwhelming script and storyline. However, this had the potential of being something more if it was helmed by Martin Campbell.

Martin renowned for his work on movies like GoldenEye and Casino Royale, possesses a keen understanding of crafting gripping and suspenseful spy and espionage films, often infused with technological elements as seen in GoldenEye.

His skill in developing compelling characters and intense moments is evident, something that Heart of Stone lacked.

To conclude, despite the star power of Gal Gadot and the dedication of the other actors, Heart of Stone falls short as a pretentious, convoluted, and recycled concept, offering very little beyond the first viewing.

