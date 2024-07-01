A Quiet Place: Day One - Aliens, silence, and Lupita Nyongo’s best performance to date

Film actors, in the quest to fully embody a character, have been known to do some extreme things, from staying in character throughout the production period to completely switching their personalities and mannerisms. Among these methods is body transformation, where actors either add or lose a lot of weight in the process of "becoming" the character.

A good example would be 50 Cent in All Things Fall Apart (2011), and of course, Christian Bale, who is known for taking on various forms and sizes for different projects. Lupita Nyong'o has now joined this group. If you've been following her over the last few months, you may have noticed her frail appearance, which at times had her fans concerned and worried. With time we came to discover that the weight was for movie which just came came out (June 27, 2024)

So, did the sacrifice and effort she put into the project pay off?

A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One is a 2024 American apocalyptic horror film written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. It is based on a story by Sarnoski and John Krasinski, which is the third installment in the A Quiet Place film series. This installment acts both as a spin-off and prequel to the previous films.

Lupita stars as a terminally ill woman navigating the early stages of an invasion in New York City by extraterrestrial creatures with exceptionally acute hearing. The supporting cast includes Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou, reprising his role from the second film.

Heads up

This is a blockbuster summer movie; however, unlike your conventional apocalypse film, it isn't solely about action and explosive scenes with an indestructible protagonist. Instead, it focuses much more on character development. Don't get me wrong. The action and creatures are still there, but the director and producers clearly understood the caliber of actors at their disposal and chose to fully capitalise on their talents.

So, if you are going into this expecting an action creature feature, consider yourself warned.

What works

The exposition in this film is handled very well. Rather than spoon-feeding the audience, the screenplay allows the story and character arcs to evolve organically. Visual cues play a significant role in advancing the narrative, particularly since silence is pivotal in the film, forcing actors to rely solely on expressions.

The performances are outstanding. Alex Wolff, nearly unrecognisable, delivers a fantastic performance, and Joseph Quinn adds an intriguing layer to the story.

However, the standout is Lupita. She fully embodies her character, and her physical transformation adds profound visual depth to her portrayal. Her ability to convey emotions through facial and physical expressions is the cornerstone of the film. Although her character's motivation may seem unconventional, it remains clear throughout the movie.

The character development is also impressive. The protagonist is already going through a lot from the outset, and following her journey through the invasion stimulates empathy from the audience.

Another memorable character is Frodo the cat, whose atypical behavior contributes to some of the film's most tense moments.

The movie is full of tense and anxiety-inducing scenes, consistent with the thematic motif of the Quiet Place series.

While the creatures deliver expected terror with impressive visual effects and design, they take a secondary role in this character-driven narrative.

The cinematography beautifully captures New York City before and after the invasion, complementing the story's nature. Additionally, the costumes effectively define each character's personality.

Nitpicks

As mentioned earlier, it's important to emphasise: don't expect an action-packed alien invasion movie as the trailers might suggest.

While it stands as a worthy counterpart to the first two films, in terms of creature innovation, this installment doesn't introduce anything significantly new. Additionally, the story structure may feel somewhat familiar.

Final Word

While watching this movie, I found myself thinking of making this article more about why Lupita might be one of the best actors of this generation rather than focusing on a conventional movie review. She is really good in this film.