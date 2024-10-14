NBO Film Festival: All things film and 10 days of culture

“When was the last time you attended a film festival?” That question kept running through my mind as I prepared this article right after my conversation with Mbithi Masya, the artistic director of the NBO Film Festival.

Nairobi, our small city in this sun, hosts various festivals year-round, from music, dance, comedy, to food festivals (burger festivals is a personal favourite). A few years ago, the NBO Film Festival used to hold an annual event, but things slowed down after the disruptions of 2020.

Now, in 2024, it’s back. But wait, what if you’ve never heard of it before?

NBO Film Festival

Over the years the NBO Film Festival has become an exciting cultural event in East Africa, pulling in filmmakers, critics, and movie fans from across the region.

It’s a space where Kenyan filmmakers showcase their work, with films ranging from feature-length dramas to documentaries and shorts.

The festival is all about reflecting on Kenyan identity, exploring new narratives, and pushing the boundaries of local storytelling.





For the industry

You are a filmmaker, investor or a play player in the industry, how does this festival serve your interest? This year's event will be focusing on creating a space for new ideas and encouraging filmmakers to connect and grow.

One of the biggest draw is the EU-Kenya Film Exchange, which is the centrepiece of industry networking at the festival. It will be happening across all three of the festival venues and will aim at bringing together filmmakers, investors, and collaborators for Q&A sessions, talk-backs, and workshops designed to help filmmakers sharpen their skills.

There’s also the Creators Brunch, a space created for young female filmmakers. It’s a chance for women in the industry to network, share ideas, and support each other in a field that hasn’t always made space for their voices.

For the audience

The one question that any person, be it a cinephile or not, will always have is what's in it for me?

After the conversation with Mbithi Masya and by just looking at this year’s lineup, the organisers have done a good job balancing the serious with the entertaining. Let's be honest, for casual film-goers, film festivals can sometimes feel a bit too serious, leaning into the introspective and thought-provoking themes with the entertaining element taking a back seat.

But the NBO Film Festival has curated a selection that offers something for everyone. Yes, there's a good chunk of films tackling big social issues, but there are also lighter, more accessible films for people who just want an entertaining easy watch.

The festival isn’t just about Kenyan cinema, it fully embraces African filmmaking as a whole. This year’s lineup includes films from across the continent as well as from the African diaspora, with works by Afro-European and Afro-Caribbean filmmakers. For audiences, it’s a chance to explore perspectives on African identity that don’t get much attention on the popular media.

A key part of the festival is the discussions that follow the screenings. Q&A sessions with filmmakers or moderated discussions offer a audience to engage with the material on a deeper level, sparking conversations about the themes and ideas explored in the films. It’s a unique opportunity to connect directly with the filmmakers and gain insight into their creative process.

So, what does all this mean?

With all that said and done, what makes the NBO Film Festival unique (apart from the fact it seeks to encourage you to abandon your TV remote and get out there) is the chance to see films that aren’t often accessible elsewhere.

Some of the films being screened this year may not even be available on streaming platforms even though they are excelling in the global film festival space. For instance, Battle for Laikipia—a film that’s been making the rounds internationally—will finally be shown here.

There’s also Kizazi Moto, an high-quality animated production from Disney that features a production from Ngendo Mukii as well as plenty of shorts and documentaries you won’t find anywhere else.

This year’s festival is a rare chance to experience unique films that highlight the development in creative storytelling in African cinema. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer, the diversity of the lineup offers something that will, if not appeal, introduce you to a different story from the continent.

Conclusion

The NBO Film Festival is set to run from October 17 to 27, 2024, with screenings and events happening at various venues across Nairobi.

Prestige Cinema on Ngong Road will once again be the festival’s main hub, but screenings will also take place at Kaloleni Social Hall, Unseen Cinema in Kilimani, and Shalom House.

You can check out the festival schedule and extra information is on their social media platforms and website. Or just get your tickets via Kenyabuzz