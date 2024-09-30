Subterranea Season 1: Ambitious sci-fi drama features Kenyan talent

Might ‘The industry’ finally be paying attention! Just a few years ago, complaints about the Kenyan productions flooded social media platforms like X, with users expressing frustration over the recycling of old stereotypes, genres and story concepts.

Fast forward to 2024, and here we are with Subterranea, a sci-fi series from Showmax that features local talent both in front of and behind the camera. So, is this the production that will mark a turning point for the Kenyan industry? Is it the catalyst needed to inspire producers to explore fresh narratives? More importantly, is it any good? Let’s break it down.

Subterranea

Subterranea is an eight-part Showmax Original, Kenya’s first sci-fi drama series produced by Kibanda Pictures. It follows eight participants in a psychological experiment, isolated in an underground bunker to explore the effects of confinement on human behavior. Directed by Likarion Wainaina (‘Supamodo’), the show tackles themes of family and mental health.

The cast includes familiar on screen and on stage talents, am talking about, Foi Wambui as Pink, Peter Kawa as Black, Nice Githinji as grey, Melvin Alusa as Red, Makena Kahuha as Orange, Biko Nyongesa as Brown, Pauline Komu as Yellow, Chintu Chudasama as Green and Dadson Gakenga.

Alongside them are filmmaker Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann as the project manager. Each actor brings depth to their character, making them both relatable, engaging and compelling.

Direction and structure

While the premise of confined spaces has been used in other works like Fallout (video game and show) 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Divide, Subterranea works because of its execution.

The tension in the show is driven by its isolated environment, allowing the writers and director to skillfully push the characters. The pacing and editing reveal secrets bit by bit, keeping viewers on edge and constantly reevaluating their perceptions after each episode.

Character motivations feel grounded and realistic. The plot is tightly woven around their arcs, creating an excellent example of character-driven storytelling. What sets Subterranea apart is its distinctly Kenyan authenticity. The characters’ behaviours and concerns reflect the country’s youth, making the show more relatable.

Performances

The performances are standout. Each actor portrays their character’s complexity with such ease, making the audience second-guess their assumptions. The tension and mistrust between characters are great, with plot twists keeping viewers engaged.

There are some well-choreographed fight scenes that enhance the story without being excessive.

Technical elements

The dynamic camera work enhances the claustrophobic feel, while the framing, lighting and colourist create a striking and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The art department impressively grounds the bunker setting, avoiding an over use of a polished sci-fi look and sticking to the Kenyan context.

Costume design plays a crucial role in distinguishing characters. Subtle choices, like how ‘Orange’ is handled as a particular ‘character’, add depth and reflect their personalities. The transformations of the characters through makeup and wardrobe as they transition into the bunker work well in creating that distinction.

I don’t know whether it was the lighting or framing but the hoodies look really cool.

Small details

This is not a big budget production, so no large-scale distraction like landmarks exploding in slow motion nor flashy visual effects, but it compensates for that with smart exposition.

Instead of slowing the pace, the exposition ties into the characters’ development, moving the story forward.

For those familiar with the frustration that come with technology, updates especially, some moments will make you smile

Nitpicks

While the show’s cinematography generally works well, some wider shots reveal limitations in the set design, especially the sofas that gives the room a slightly theatrical feel when captured in a wide shot. While I get it the budget might have been a challenge generally the props could have been more polished.

The script occasionally feels stiff. Characters like Pink and Brown have more natural dialogue, but others sound overly rigid. For example, a scene between Pink and Red in a shower could have benefited from a more conversational flow, better reflecting Pink’s insecurity.

Another minor critique is the use of the word AI, which time stamps the show and anchors it to “that period when people were obsessed with AI”. The UI of the AI before they entered the bunker was also way better than what they had inside the bunker.

Some moments push too hard for emotional responses, like the walkie-talkie scene involving a child.

Conclusion

Subterranea is an ambitious yet contained concept that is step forward in Kenya’s TV landscape. Despite flaws in dialogue and set design, the shows strength remains in its performances, direction, and technical craftsmanship.