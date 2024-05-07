The Fall Guy: Celebrating action, workplace romance and the stunt teams

Dating a co-worker is something some of us have considered, some have done, and others would never dare. Yet, in an era where we spend most of our time in the workplace, the prospect of dating a fellow employee may sometimes be tempting.

Today, we're going to be looking at a movie that seamlessly combines romance and comedy while paying homage to stunt teams (in movies) through its action sequences.

Stuntmen and women, the unsung heroes of action films, are so underrated that they don’t have a category in the Oscars, with only a handful of actors acknowledging their crucial contributions.

The Fall Guy

Loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stuntmen, The Fall Guy is a 2024 American action comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce. It follows a stuntman (Ryan Gosling) who is working on his ex-girlfriend's (Emily Blunt) directorial debut action film, only to find himself embroiled in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

The film also features Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

What worked

There's a moment in the film that perfectly captures the challenges that come with workplace romance. The directors handled the scene tastefully using humour, repetition and good editing, considering the weight of the matter at hand.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have such strong chemistry that I found myself invested in the film primarily for their dynamic. I can attribute this to Emily Blunt, as she has previously showcased chemistry with other actors like Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow and with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Jungle Cruise, not to mention her chemistry with her real-life husband in A Quiet Place.

On the other hand, Ryan Gosling is more charismatic and playful in this role, stepping away from the brooding characters we're accustomed to seeing him portray, think Blade Runner 2049.

While the first hour effectively establishes the story and immerses us in the minds of the main characters, it's the second hour that delivers the action-packed excitement. The pacing of the action movie kicks in, transitioning the film from a romantic comedy to an action thriller.

The director, having been a stunt performer in the past, ensured that the action sequences were executed with authenticity and precision, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film. He creatively and flawlessly integrates the concept of stunts in the action sequences in most of the action setpieces, but it is that third act that he fully embraces the stunt angle in that climatic action scene.

What might be a challenge

The first hour was fun but slow. It was challenging to make out the direction of the story and some people may have a challenge with staying with the story. It's only when the "phone" comes, as the MacGuffin is introduced, that the story truly gains momentum.

I wish they had explored more styles with the cinematography to give it a distinct visual identity. Despite strong action, performances, and direction, I couldn't help but feel that the film could have been elevated further with a more unique visual style, like the likes of Mad Max (2015), John Wick, Sicario, and Bad Boys.

Conclusion

David Leitch delivers a delightful action comedy that explores romance while also paying homage to and giving much-needed respect to stuntmen and the teams behind the scenes. It's one of those movies that is best experienced with friends.