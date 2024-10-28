Venom: The Last Dance - Film stays true to brand

By  Stanslaus Manthi

Even with what I am about to say about this movie, I must admit there's something to learn from it's advertising campaign.

Venom: The Last Dance brings Tom Hardy back for a third film as Eddie Brock, paired once again with his symbiote friend in an offbeat action story.

The two team up with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, but unfortunately despite their talent, I thought both actors felt underused, especially Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The story centres around symbiotes on a mission from their leader, Knull, who’s trying to track down Venom to get something valuable from him.

What follows is the expected chaos, a road trip and the kind of humour typically associated with Venom movies. Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, steps in as director here, capturing the series’ usual eccentric but lackluster tone.

Fans of the franchise might be able to enjoy this one, as it doubles down on the oddball chemistry between Eddie and Venom, with a road-trip twist that vaguely touches back to Spider-Man: No Way Home. I thought Temple’s character, a scientist carrying on her late brother’s work, adds more clutter to an already tangled up plot.

The film sticks to a 2000s superhero look and feel, and Eddie and Venom’s banter remains its biggest strength.

The broader plot lacks depth, finishing with a predictable spectacle. But running at an hour and a half, it’s short, messy and doesn't take itself seriously. If you never really like the first two, then this might not work for you.

