Arts Blue Beetle: A Latino superhero hits the big screen

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

Despite what has come to be commonly known as “superhero fatigue” due to the over-saturation of superhero movies, Hollywood persists in producing them, underscoring their continued profitability.

Blue Beetle, a lesser-known DC superhero, might not be recognised by most. My personal introduction to this character comes primarily through Injustice 2 (a video game) and he is a favourite because of his dynamic moves, abilities and weapons.

With an estimated budget of $125 million, Blue Beetle serves as an origin story, something that was popular within the superhero genre in the 2000s, so this production on paper might look like a bad idea but it somehow works.

Synopsis

What stood out about this movie is how it was able to pay attention to and establish a story before introducing any superhero elements.

In a nutshell, the movie can be described as a battle between a family and gentrification, but here is the full synopsis.

Following his graduation and struggle to secure employment, Jaime Reyes unexpectedly comes into possession of an ancient alien biotechnological artefact known as the Scarab.

Upon selecting Jaime as its symbiotic host, the Scarab grants him an extraordinary suit of armour with unpredictable and remarkable abilities, fundamentally altering his life's trajectory as he transforms into the superhero Blue Beetle.

What worked

This film is unapologetically Latino in a non-political manner, comparable to how Black Panther resonated with the black community.

It fully embraces the vibrant Latino culture, adding an entertaining dimension to Jamie's Reyes family and their narrative.

Unlike movies such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Venom, which primarily revolve around the main character, this movie centres around the entire family.

It captures relatable and dramatic moments as the struggling family navigates through challenges, a rarity in most superhero films.

The film is competently shot and directed, incorporating a visual language and colour scheme that simplifies scenes and situations.

The story structure is also familiar and much easier to follow the plot remains accessible to casual moviegoers, avoiding excessive immersion in superhero intricacies.

The main character does a great job in effectively conveying the struggle of grappling with newfound "alien" abilities.

Ultimately, leaving the theatre, the immediate impression was that the film tastefully delved into Latino culture, devoid of any disrespect or exploitation.

Pitfalls

This movie's runtime of two hours feels excessive, and it gives the impression that an additional round of editing could have improved it.

The antagonist in the film is one of the most unoriginal and uninspiring villains I've encountered in a long time.

Her motivations remain unclear, and her dialogue comes across as bland, lacking creativity, and basic. On the other hand, the secondary villain possesses an intriguing backstory, and as it's unveiled, it becomes evident that the film should have focused more on this character rather than the primary antagonist.

The movie's trailer did the movie a disservice, including scenes like the transformation sequence that would have been more impactful if they hadn't been revealed that early.

Conclusion

Blue Beetle presents an authentically Latino narrative that successfully introduces a vibrant and dynamic superhero.

It wholeheartedly embraces the theme of family and gives off the impression of a film designed for a broad audience.

It's a wonderful choice for family viewing, though if you hold the belief that "Avengers: Endgame" marked the pinnacle of comic book films then Blue Beetle might not be for you.

