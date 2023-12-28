Arts Wash wash 4 iCon: A surprising ideal take on money laundering

In recent years, money laundering, often referred to as "wash wash," has dominated headlines and conversations. I mean if you know someone and you don't understand how they make their wealth, the go-to assumaption is "wash wash".

From gold scams to various forms of money laundering, these topics have garnered widespread attention.

Now, if someone were to ask you what money laundering is, you might typically offer a textbook definition. Wash wash 4 iCon stands out as a production that vividly portrays the essence of money laundering, offering a close depiction of its reality.

Wash wash 4 iCon

Wash wash 4 iCon, created by Terence Creative, centres on the journey of Papa Fred, a Congolese con man, as he conducts business in Nairobi and Dubai while facing the relentless pursuit of the police. This movie revolves around a fictional character conceived by Terence in his prior three productions, accessible on his website and YouTube channel.





What Worked

My expectation was for a light-hearted experience due to my familiarity with the "Papa Fred" character.

However, the creators surprised me by putting genuine effort into crafting a comprehensive 97-minute crime film that encompasses the intricacies associated with such stories while occasionally injecting local humor. The script maintains a sense of familiarity, particularly within the dialogues, especially among the police force.

This movie is deeply entrenched in Kenyan culture, offering moments of amusement that uniquely resonate with Kenyan tropes. It carefully introduces moments and characters tailored to appeal to a specific audience, evoking familiarity while also injecting its own brand of humor.

Terence effortlessly embodies Papa Fred, displaying an in-depth understanding and mastery of the character he conceived.Fionnah Giovanne's portrayal as the pivotal personal secretary in Nairobi is commendable, significantly contributing to the storyline as Papa Fred's right hand man.

Abdirazak Tall's performance as the pressured police director, constantly seeking to capture Fred, stands out. Duog Mutai's unexpected role adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. Additionally, cameo appearances by Amina Abdi Rabar and Daniel Weke as Brayo, aka Ben Ten, enrich the story with an engaging arc.

Visually, the colour grading is impressive, though the cinematography is "okay" . Credit goes to the production team for seamlessly blending real locations in Nairobi and Dubai, adding authenticity to the film. The costume design further enhances the characters, lending a convincing and immersive quality to the general experience.

Gripes

The addition of ADR (Additional Dialogue Recording) was evident in numerous scenes, leading to occasional audio fluctuations. There were moments when the storyline felt somewhat disjointed, such as when Papa Fred departs for Dubai, leaving Ben Ten and his former lover at the house, only to return and find them still there.

Although the opening act maintains a tight pace, the latter part of the second act before Papa Fred's escape to Dubai feels scattered and all over the place.

This story caters heavily to audiences familiar with Terence and understanding the Papa Fred character. Some viewers may find certain humor, particularly that involving street vendors, unnecessary.

