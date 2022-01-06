Book Review Here’s what is in our 2022 reading list

Joan Mero, Human Resource Officer

Do you have a reading plan for the New Year?

Yes, I’m taking part in three reading challenges. They all have prompts that will enable me to read some books that I’ve been eyeing for quite some time.

I’m also part of an online book club (@theindulgentbibliophile on Instagram) and I’ll be reading the 12 scheduled books for the year. With these I’m hoping to go through 40-50 books by the end of the year.

What books do you most look forward to reading and why?

I’m mostly looking forward to reading Toni Morrison this year. I pulled together a couple of reader friends and we are going through all her notable works. I love Toni’s writing and I’m glad I have a community to appreciate her brilliance with.

I’m also looking forward to reading some debut novels like The House of Rust by Khadija Abdalla Bajaber and An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papilion. I make deliberate efforts towards amplifying literature by black women so these were easy choices for me.

Any authors you'd like to read or listen go on Audible or Kindle?

I use Scribd for audio books. I’m looking forward to listening to more of Elizabeth Acevedo. She narrates her books herself and it’s a pure joy to listen to her. I’m hoping this is the year I finally get a Kindle.

How did you avoid the reading slump at the height of the pandemic?

By being very intentional about my book choices. I read books that align with how I’m feeling at the time. For instance, I wouldn’t pick a book heavy with trauma when I’m feeling drained myself.

I also put aside a book as soon as I realise I am not enjoying it, and I do this guilt-free. Holding on to an uninteresting book can lead you to a slump that last months. Put it aside please, there is no trophy for completing bad books.

Joseph Choge, Unga Group Plc Chief Executive Officer

Unga Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Choge. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Do you have a reading plan for the New Year?

Oh yes, this year am challenging myself to read 52 books. Last year I only managed about 30. I am the kind of person that prefers audio to physical books, so my commutes should be interesting especially this year with the change of my job location which promises a little more traffic than before.

What books do you most look forward to reading and why?

I really like reading personal development and self-improvement books, motivational books and biographies. Sometimes a good fiction book will do! I mostly prefer the personal development books because they have the power to give you insights, information, and instructions on how to improve your life, thinking, or circumstances.

Any authors you'd like to read or listen go on Audible or Kindle to in this New Year?

I am halfway into my first book of the year; “Start with Why” by Simon Sinek just to help me understand that money or profits is not a ‘why’ and that inspiration is the key to influencing people and to make decisions based on the company’s why.

A Rotarian friend also recommended “Love Works” by Joel Manby who shares seven timeless principles of effective leaders to harness the meaning of love, the verb, to improve the corporate culture and bottom line. So, looking forward to exploring these and more.

How did you avoid the reading slump at the height of the pandemic?

Luckily as mentioned earlier, I am more into audio books. With audible downloaded and books bought, anytime in my car is reading time!

Clive Ndege, Head of Sales, Superior Homes Kenya

Clive Ndege, Head of Sales at Superior Homes. PHOTO | POOL

Do you have a reading plan for the New Year?

Yes. My plan is to read 12 books across the year, that is, a book per month. I plan to dedicate at least one hour a day, preferably early in the mornings, to read. The books will be a mix of audiobooks, e-books and printed books.

What books do you most look forward to reading in 2022 and why?

I look forward to reading many books but to mention a few - The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield tops the list since it was a recommendation by a fellow bookworm who I met at an airport lounge; The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene curious to appreciate the controversy around its reception; I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou as a diversification to my reading genre; and The Art of War by Sun Tzu, a recommendation by the reading club.

Any authors you would like to read or listen, go on Audible or Kindle to in this New Year?

Other than the authors of the books noted above, I will also try and read more Paulo Coelho, Robin Sharma and Robert Kiyosaki’s works; they have a compelling writing style akin to hearing a story from an old friend.

How did you avoid the reading slump at the height of the pandemic?

Working from home has the potential of turning one to a workaholic at the expense of important routines such as reading and this happened to be the case for me. To keep the reading spirit alive, I resorted to reading as soon I wake up (instead of reaching out to my phone) and early mornings have the least disruption, if any.

Listening to audiobooks while exercising or commuting also has helped a lot. It is more like multitasking only that the other activity does not need much mind focus.