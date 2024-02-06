Careers 'Tell me about yourself': How to respond correctly during your interview

A candidate's upbringing and experience really lose the momentum of the story if they don't reference it to their capability and values obtained. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

Imagine a well-lit, serene office room. Across a sleek, tidy table sits an interviewer, poised and professional, holding your resume. The atmosphere is calm yet charged with anticipation. You, neatly attired and seated upright, feel a mix of excitement and nerves.

The interviewer meets your gaze, offering a polite smile that somewhat eases the tension. Breaking the brief silence, she leans forward slightly, indicating the conversation's start, and in a clear, inviting tone, they ask, "Tell me about yourself?"

It is an open-ended invitation that sets the pace for the interview. This is the moment when the spotlight shifts to you, giving you the stage to unfold your professional narrative, ambitions and what makes you the unique candidate for the role.

But how should you respond?

Tom Muchelle, the Lead Human Capital Management Consultant at Grayson Consulting likens the answer to being given the opportunity to sell yourself during prime-time news.

"So, the question a candidate should answer is whether they are fit for the purpose. This means what you think in your opinion will make you have a skills match."

He says you should tell the interviewer about your professional journey relative to the subject on the table, your capability, in essence, the value addition you bring.

Mind your talking/probing points

"If we give you this position, how will it lock with the job?" Mr Muchelle poses, advising that as you talk about your previous experience, you should pick the talking points. Give them probing points while at it.

"You are coming in as a product, and like every product, you have your own selling proposition. Remember you are not the only candidate ticking the bare minimum box. So, what are your differentiators, those that put you a step or two above others?" He stresses.

On the other hand, do not go off-tagent by saying something that is not impactful.

Mr Muchelle says, "Do not give static information like your academics or what is on your curriculum vitae. This wastes the prime time."

A candidate's upbringing and experience really lose the momentum of the story if they don't reference it to their capability and values obtained.

Striking a balance

Belinda Jaj, a public relations strategist, advises that you should neither be too cocky nor too modest. Instead, she emphasises the importance of striking a balance.

"What am I ready to share? What aspects of myself am I comfortable revealing that, even though they get to see my true self, it won't work against me?" She poses.

Explaining career change

Ms Jaj emphasises that even for candidates who have changed their career paths, focusing on the recruiter's desired strengths is key to selling themselves effectively.

She advises, "Demonstrate how your accomplishments in your previous career, though different from your current pursuits, were significant to your past employer and how these experiences can be advantageous to your prospective employer."

After showcasing your real-life impact to the recruiters, Ms Jaj says that you should also show how the new opportunity will be mutually beneficial to both the company and yourself.

Explaining gap year

If you have gaps in your career, you should be transparent about the activities and experiences during the time you were not formally employed, Ms Jaj advises. Have something [an accomplishment] that you can use to justify for that time period.

"Do not ever say that you have been waiting at home for an opportunity. This will make you fail big time. Go back to school, train, tutor, start a side hustle. A potential employer will applaud effort in trying out things more than being 'busy' looking for a job," she points out.

Mr Muchelle sums up saying, "If you get it right, it will be a fun-filled, energised, thought-provoking session. However, if you do not, every session of that interview will be a struggle. The conversation will be very dry."

