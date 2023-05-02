Careers Change management: Strategies that deliver transformation

By RICHARD MAGOMA

It is the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who said that the most constant thing in life is change and no man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man.

The observations seem simple but so much ink has been expended in their favour in trying to conceptualise their import.

If you knew the teleconferencing tools like Zoom before Covid-19 raise up your hand. Necessity is the mother of invention.

What compels us to change? Why do we resist change? How should we shepherd change so that we reap optimal benefits?

There are planned and unplanned forces that an organisation has to contend with in its entire way of doing things.

Technological paradigm shifts can cause intended and unintended changes.

Recently I watched a video of a Mercedes-Benz factory where from observation 90 percent of the work was being done by robots.

Organisations adapt to technological advances to reduce costs, minimise accidents and optimise resource utilisation.

Teleconferencing apparatuses like WhatsApp, Telegram, Linkedin, Zoom and Teams have transformed how we work. Technology has brought the future of work closer to home.

Employment legislation can cause changes. Changes in certain elements of the employment laws like the Employment Act, Workmen Injuries Act, Occupational Safety Healthy Act, Labour Institutions Act, and Labour Relations Act can spell policy transposition.

The Employment Act 2007 has an additional part of the adoptive leave. The other riveting addition to employment jurisprudence is the enactment of the Data Protection Act which has changed data management.

This means that data can’t be given haphazardly. Some organisations have been fined on account of this legislation. We also have the new NSSF deductions. Employment legislation does reorder organisations.

Policies are the do’s and don’ts of an organisation. It is a prudent way of undertaking organisational activities. Policies can be embedded in recruitment, learning and development, compensation, and employee relations among other areas.

Organisations can be altered by fierce competition. Those that generate the same services can impel each other to reorder their philosophies. We can also include economic and cultural variables.

Why do employees become adamant during change management? During the Zoom adaptation moments, there were employees who gave these technologies a wide berth due to the lack of quality competencies.

One of the causes of resistance is when employees lack the necessary competencies to tackle new things.

The other well-known reason for recalcitrance is fear. Fear plays a predominant role in not embracing transformation.

When employees don’t know what to expect they will definitely sabotage conversions through various tools at their disposal.

Are there tools that can be deployed in successfully managing transformation? There are models that provide high predictive powers.

For change management to bear the desired outcomes scholars propose a host of change models. The famous change model includes the Mckinsey 7S which compresses seven elements; strategy, structure, systems, shared values, style, staff, and skills.

Lewin's three steps include preparing for change, implementation of the envisaged change and then solidifying the change. In the change models toolkit, we have AKDAR developed by Jeffrey Hiat.

It constitutes Awareness to change, Desire to change, Knowledge to change and Ability to implement, and Reinforcement of change.

What are the strategies that change management connoisseurs use to accomplish transformation? There are proven strategies that have been used to change. Learning and development is one.

Change agents look for change champions. There are talents within the organisation that visualise and actualise transformation at breakneck speed. These are the early adopters to change.

The initiators of change reward them so that they spread the gospel of change. These are the transformation ambassadors who get rewarded with various incentives in order to be inspired to do more.

Participation and involvement are resistance reducers. Stakeholder engagement promotes ownership. This is where diplomacy, compromising, tact and horse trading come in handy.

Those who are forgotten in initiatives will eat the initiatives. Involvement is key. As a matter of fact, that is why participation is one of the fundamental pillars of phenomenal constitutions.

Stakeholder participation boosts execution. Participation enhances empowerment and autonomy, which are key drivers of success.

The initiators of the change have to be very authentic. Change without transparency will suffer flopping.

For organisational change to record solid return on investment (ROI), effective communication is an absolute must. Communication is the oxygen of all change programmes.

There is another change model that encourages the celebration of small wins. The change team must develop gratitude as quick wins are scored.

Without gratitude, employees will become sceptical and cynical. Cynicism and scepticism are cyanide to change.

Well shepherded change brings more money, quality products and services and a credible brand reputation.

Mr Magoma is a human resource specialist and trainer. E-mail: [email protected]