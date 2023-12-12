Careers How good bosses make a difference in workplaces

By WANGU KANURI

When Katunge Kiilu was doing her attachment in 2001, in the communication department of a health development non-governmental organisation, her then-boss ticked the box of a good leader.

She says that the boss not only listened to her, but she was also fair, made rational decisions, and showed her human side.

"She set me up for training opportunities, both locally and internationally. She demystified what work is in terms of my roles and responsibilities, making it easier for me to slip into a role," she recalls.

On her part, Patience Nyange, the executive director of the Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik), says her five female bosses, whom she has worked under for more than 18 years, have been nothing short of pivotal in her career.

"They were ready to teach me, corrected me with love, unleashed the potential in me, and believed in me even when I doubted myself. They made me believe that women too can," she says.

Shillah Raymond's story is not any different. Her boss from 2014 to 2016 groomed her adequately from when she was interviewing for the communications role in a women's empowerment organisation.

"She updated me throughout the interview process until I got the job. On the job, she was my supporter numero uno. She was a stickler for time and spelling. She taught me that there is nothing I cannot do," she shares in admiration.

According to Miriam Gikonyo, a human resource officer at Bliss Healthcare, a good boss not only gives clear directions and communication but also supports and mentors their employees.

"They consider that this employee has a life outside the confines of the workplace."

Character traits

They exhibit decisiveness and consistently stand by their decisions. These leaders avoid favouritism, attentively listen to their employees' needs, and are trustworthy, ensuring confidentiality when employees confide in them with personal matters.

Ms Gikonyo also notes, "These bosses show concern and are understanding. For instance, if an employee is returning to work after maternity leave, they provide flexible working hours. They educate and mentor their staff, are team players and preach about working together rather than working under him/her. They provide feedback and elements of improvement."

Benefits of a good boss

The common saying, which might sound cliché but holds, is that people often leave bosses, not organisations. Recognising this reality, a good boss plays a crucial role in reducing the attrition rate and improving profitability.

The moment the staff turnover rate is high, you find yourself constantly hiring, and as we know, this process is very expensive for any organisation. This in turn leads to a reduction in the company's profit and can negatively impact its reputation."

Additionally, Ms Gikonyo notes that the productivity of the employees is maximised. This is because a good boss stretches the 'gold' in an employee.

Striking a balance

Gabriel Nyamu, a Purpose and Transformation coach, emphasises that despite the dynamic nature of the workplace and the varying personalities of employees, a good boss is skilled in identifying and harnessing the unique strengths of each employee.

"This involves extending beyond the typical job description. For instance, an employee in a blue-chip company's marketing department was also an entertainer. Recognising this unique talent, the manager ensured that during all corporate functions, both within and outside the company, the employee was given slots to entertain or act as a hype MC," he explains.

In addition, Mr Nyamu points out that performance is a conglomerate of issues and a good boss always seeks to understand the underlying hinders even as they are firm.

He recalls, "There was an employee who had been consistently on the Performance Improvement Plan (PIPs) for several years and was on the verge of being fired. However, the company decided to send her to a counsellor. After numerous sessions, the counsellor discovered that the employee had a medical issue that made it difficult for her to stay awake in the morning hours for at least four hours.

"In her company, productivity was primarily measured during these hours. Once the boss learned about the diagnosis, they adjusted her working hours. That year, she became among the best-performing employees in the organisation."

Based on the case, Mr Nyamu expounds that like an onion, an employee's performance should be analysed layer by layer through feedback sessions.

