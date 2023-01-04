Careers Outplacement services: Giving workers an upward footing during termination

By RICHARD MAGOMA

Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of employee separation has skyrocketed.

Other than the Covid- 19 effects there are other variables that have played a big part in workplace disruption.

Technological betterment which includes machine learning, robotics, the internet of things, cloud computing, next-generation storage and automation has necessitated the reduction of employees.

Due to these disruptive and innovative forces, organisations will be compelled to undertake downsizing, redundancies and layouts to be profitable and productive.

When that time comes what is the best practice for conducting those separations?

There are legal ways of conducting redundancies. However, employment law provides the minimum conditions for employee separation.

Employee separation is one of the hardest assignments that organisations can undertake. There are many best practices that forward-looking organisations deploy.

One of these practices is outplacement assistance programmes.

Outplacement services are those programmes that are employer-initiated services for employees who have been terminated through no fault of their own.

It is the coaching of employees who have been declared redundant.

The end goal of outplacement activities is meant to put the former employees on an upward footing as they start a new journey outside their former workplace.

Resume revamping

One of the outplacement services is resume revamping. This simply means updating one’s CV so that it reflects current career realities and future prospects.

This includes correction of grammatical mistakes, managing expectations, research, customisation, attention-grabbing and capturing the hirers' interest by being honest, concise, accurate and factual so as to increase one’s employability.

It means adding more information, deleting irrelevant experiences, change of layout, increasing accuracy, and adding skills, employment, experience and education history.

Financial literacy

At the time of separation, there is severance pay which may be a lump sum. This windfall may create challenges for some employees who have never handled astronomical amounts of cash.

This is where financial empowerment becomes a necessary expertise for terminated employees.

Financial literacy goes into inculcating rational expenditure, prudent budgeting, saving, investment and credit management.

This can be done through reading financially driven books, listening to money-oriented podcasts and other financial seminars, webinars and workshops.

Well-managed severance pay and gratuity pay can be used in starting businesses.

There are entrepreneurship traits and strategies that the former partners can be coached and mentored so that they find a footing in generating income.

Personal branding

Personal brand development is another dexterity that is taught during outplacement programmes. This is where branding specialists assist former employees in packaging themselves for attractive opportunities.

It includes developing a productive focus, telling a positive story of oneself consistently, leveraging on one’s core competencies and increasing trust.

Preparing for interviews means that the former employees are coached on the strategies for elevating their chances of nailing jobs.

These include how marks are awarded, thoroughly reading the job description and specification, reading generic questions, understanding interview methodologies, knowing psychometric tests and internalising the nuts and bolts of one's CV.

It has been argued that networking can determine one’s success in various areas of life.

The outplacement trainers take the former employees through networking skills like an excellent passage of information, empathy, professionalism, use of contacts, creating symbiotic relationships and positivity.

Technical competency

Soft and technical competency assessments are one of the paramount keys to scooping the next job. This is where career coaches and mentors use various models in order to know the strengths and weaknesses of the terminated employees.

There are essential aptitudes and achievements that prospective employers scout for. The trainers help the clients in self-discovery.

The trainees also are taken through navigating countless job boards.

Some of the effects of job loss include financial nosedive, stress, anxiety, fear, irritability and relationship turmoil. This is where counselling services come in handy.

The counsellors can share principles and strategies for coping with the unbearable effects of job losses.

Business management

Business management skills stretched into teamwork, transformational leadership, result-oriented communication, active listening, customer delight, financial freedom, analytical and problem-solving skills, critical thinking skills, strategic thinking and planning skills.

This may also constitute entrepreneur theories that promote success like opportunity-based theory, resourced-based entrepreneurship theory, innovation entrepreneurship theory, economic entrepreneurship theory, sociological entrepreneurship theory and psychological entrepreneurship theory.

Life skills

Life skills help people function at their highest potential. They comprise problem-solving, critical thinking, creative aptitudes, communication skills, decision-making, positive interpersonal relationship skills, self-awareness building skills, empathy and coping with stress skills, managing time, ability to make productive decisions, money management, basic budgeting, the importance of the environmental preservation, resilience and adaptability to fluid situations.

Outplacement benefits

The merits of outplacement learning include morale boosting for internal and external stakeholders.

Well-crafted and executed outplacement actions can mitigate risks of litigation costs that may stem from poorly managed termination procedures.

Outplacement services can help boost an organisation's reputation. This can help promote that company’s positive image.

Which in turn can lead to attracting and retaining both internal and external customers. Former employees are the best brand ambassadors.

Richard J. Magoma is an HR and Trainer, [email protected]