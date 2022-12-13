Careers Managing expectations of new employee in 2023

By SCOTT BELLOWS

As we wind down 2022 and eagerly look forward to the upcoming new year, many Business Daily readers will kick off 2023 with an earnest job search to finally find the ideal perfect position.

However, commensurate with a new job, many fresh recruits often suffer negative side effects from employee dissatisfaction to new hire regret.

As an executive in a firm, one must try to minimise new hire disillusionment.

First, a boss must understand that beliefs exist around the terms and conditions of a reciprocal psychological exchange deal between the company and the new staff.

Second, the boss must realise that the agreement exists as inherently perceptual in that both parties may have different interpretations of the psychological contract beyond the written job contract.

Inasmuch, managers often feel pressure to hire for various positions. They, therefore, push a narrative to candidates presenting positive images about the firm, the job, and the processes.

How many of us managers know we have done this at some time in our careers?

If so, as the manager, is your goal to win in the short-term by securing a superbly qualified employee or do you desire to hire the rightly matched employee for the job over the mid to long term?

In the event that you decided on the latter option as your goal, then you must learn that psychologists frequently state that the key to happiness revolves around one’s ability to hold realistic expectations about one’s own life.

One should not expect Runda when the probability of achieving Runda lies in less than a one per cent chance.

Instead, expect a comfortable house and compound in Athi River. Then, as you achieve your expectations, you gain true and meaningful happiness.

Likewise, in the work environment, employees like to have their expectations met or exceeded.

Employees do not prefer, on the other hand, to expect wonderful conditions, authority, and prestige only to not receive or achieve their expectations.

So, as the boss, make sure that you provide a realistic picture of the job, the company, and the ups and downs of the post before your candidate quit his or her other positions and comes to work for you.

It might take slightly more time, but in the long run, it lowers your costs to bring in the right employee all the while that happier employee brings you in more profits than otherwise possible.

Achieve the realistic job portrayal through a technique called organisational socialisation.

Organisational socialisation entails the process by which individuals learn the values, expected behaviours and social knowledge necessary to assume their roles in the organisation.

The process involves three stages.

First, the pre-employment stage involves the job candidate as an outsider. The prospective employee gathers information and begins to form a psychological contract during this stage.

Researcher Jean Phillips championed “realistic job previews” to employees as a large component of the stage.

As stated earlier, realism helps prospective employees manage their expectations, and make accurate decisions about job acceptance, which then lowers job turnover, higher job performance, less reality shock, applicants self-select themselves for a better fit, and builds loyalty.

All the benefits, again, lead to higher company profits.

Perform a realistic job preview by providing a job-specific SWOT analysis – the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats involved with the job. Highlight a realistic expectation for career growth.

Verbalise the most common frustrations with such positions and the company in general. Provide access for the prospective employee to speak privately to other staff members in similar positions.

Mention the group norms that the office has taken up — timeliness, staff fun, organisational values, etc.

Allow a potential recruit to shadow an employee for the day.

In short, do not fear the radical transparency that comes along with correctly managing prospective employee expectations.

Second, the encounter stage encompasses the new staff as a newcomer who tests his or her expectations.

Assign a mentor as well as a peer colleague for the new staff to observe for the first few weeks.

Through the process, enshrine your written and unwritten expectations into the staff.

Third, the role management stage brings the employee into the fold as an insider. Insiders then, during the regular course of business, change their roles, and behaviours and encounter then later resolve conflicts.

In summary, the whole organisational socialisation process covers an employee’s transition from outsider to insider while properly managing expectations.