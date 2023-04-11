Careers How to use your networking connections to reap maximum benefits

For one to be successful in networking events one must produce or disseminate knowledge. There is no room for parasitic relationships. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RICHARD MAGOMA

More by this Author

One of the most repeated words in motivational talks and management training is that of how our networks determine our net worth. One of the famous books in personal branding to harvest greatness is Dale Carnegies book How to Win Friends & Influence People. It is a book that has well-tested gems on how to build one’s connections.

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of high achievers is their ability to feed the networking kitchen. Businesses and professionals require well-ingrained skills on how to refine and replenish the power of networks. I can assure you that networking creation isn’t about business card accumulation unless other attendant skills are thrown into the mix.

How do we spawn far-reaching networks? How do we build formidable networks? What are the fundamental competencies in developing mutually beneficial networks?

Due to the break-neck speed at which digital transformation is taking place, it is necessary to understand what role technology can play in creating high-purpose networks. LinkedIn itself has over 900 million people.

This is an astronomical audience that an adept professional or business can use to get ahead of the curve. So, the issue isn’t how to avoid social media but how to use it with a lot of efficacy so that one can reap maximum benefits. It is about the strategic use of social media to achieve certain mutual ends. I keep using the concept of mutual to indicate how networking is a symbiotic undertaking.

Also read: The productivity-boosting skill every employee and manager needs to tap

Networking is so essential that people pay a membership fee to belong to private members. Certain stratifications of society pay to belong to exclusive members. Some of the corporate honchos belong to private members' clubs because of the goodies that emanate out of membership.

A private members club is where trendsetting decisions are made. This is where big businesses are crafted and actualised. This is where the highest echelons of organisations are hired from. It is highly rewarding to be a member of exclusive connections.

To build incredible networks everyone has to bring substance to the table. No one loves being used. Networks are quid pro affairs. Bring something of value to the relationship. We are respected when we have leverage as well.

Anyone who brings empty hands won't last for long. Do something memorable to the stakeholders so that you are remembered. You are remembered and reciprocated upon by the meat you unleash at the cooking pot. Networking parasites are dropped like hot potatoes. You know people gossip at networking events. Don’t be gossiped about as the one who doesn’t bring anything.

Have a network old hand to guide you. Networking coaches and mentors will introduce you to new and important contacts.

A consistent rekindling of the relationship is one of the paramount keys to success. The relationship has to be reset through proactivity and incentivising. Check your contacts not necessarily for material gain. We remember those who remember us.

Can networks succeed without etiquette? Patently no. We must be grateful for opportunities. We must be respectful of each other’s boundaries, resources, and time. Courtesy can open innumerable doors.

What are the discernible benefits of building one’s network? Applied knowledge will always be very powerful and transformative. For businesses and professions to advance they need a continuous supply of expertise. Networking activities are fundamental knowledge-exchanging programmes.

For one to be successful in networking events one must produce or disseminate knowledge. There is no room for parasitic relationships. At networking moments, we are always getting new perspectives about competition, globalisation, market dynamics, and technology. One can acquire profound insights. Strategic networking exercises are laboratories.

Since life is very hard one needs large amounts of audacity to flourish. Networking does help one to build impressive quantities of bravery. Which is a necessary ingredient for thriving.

Deliberate networking can imbue one with the ability to problem-solve. For one to be a transformative leader one must be adept at providing solutions to challenging situations. People give diverse trains of thought that can elevate one’s thinking. Tunnel vision can be dangerous to one’s prosperity. At networking sessions, there is a diversity of mental processes that can promote creativity and innovation.

Human beings are social beings. Creating mutual synergies can be quite a morale booster. Life can be drab. That is why we need new forms of enthusiasm. There can be social fun in networking.

Development requires a dose of feedback that may not be available in our usual and daily settings. In networking activities, one can receive authentic feedback. As we in motivational circles, feedback is the food for champions.

Outstanding marketing can be gotten from consistent referrals. When networkers understand and know you and your business they can direct traffic to you. Networking can be free advertisement and branding. Networking is a form of visibility. One can’t succeed in business without visibility. Word of mouth can travel very fast which can create direct and indirect contacts.

Mr Magoma is a human resource specialist, trainer, and motivational speaker. Email: [email protected]