Careers The ABCs of improving employee performance

Every organisation’s unique tapestry of talents weaves the fabric of success. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

Every organisation’s unique tapestry of talents weaves the fabric of success. Central to this pursuit is the relentless quest for performance improvement.

Yet, within this intricate fabric, threads of underperformance may threaten to dampen the collective brilliance. Left unaddressed, these challenges dampen employees’ morale and then begins the deterioration of productivity.

Studies show management styles and workplace culture are at the root of the underperformance.

Any organisation that wishes to improve its employees’ performance, therefore, must take a moment to reflect and ask these crucial questions:

How has its C-suite’s management styles and culture led to underperformance? What tools or methods can it use to evaluate employee performance?

How can it effectively address and improve employee performance issues while maintaining confidentiality and respecting employee dignity?

Judy Njeri, a human resource (HR) manager at Amex Autoparts, says employers must first get the evaluation process right to stand a chance at improving overall company performance.

She says employers should ensure that the evaluation is as bias-free as possible.

“Where an employee has a personal relationship with their supervisor and the latter’s judgment tends to be clouded,” she points out, for instance.

Additionally, it’s easy for organisations to fall into the trap of using unfair performance ratings characterised by a clear-cut process not tailored to employees’ tasks.

To minimise the chances, Ms Njeri says employers should encourage supervisors and individual employees to set clear goals and objectives.

Judy Njeri is the HR manager with Amex Autoparts Limited. FILE PHOTO | POOL

Ultimately, this calls for employers to perfect their workplace communication. Employees need to know what they are supposed to deliver to achieve their full potential.

Nicholas Kasidhi, an HR practitioner, shares that a work environment could also impede performance.

“This could be in terms of culture which are not performance-based, or in terms of not having the autonomy to do tasks and lack of equipment needed,” he explains.

An employee’s skill level also affects performance. Is the employee hired to a position in which they are not competent?

Mr Kasidhi shares that performance is not merely a set of numbers or metrics but a profoundly personal and emotional journey. Behind every task completed or the goal achieved lies a complex web of thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.

He notes that while triumphs ignite a sense of pride and fulfilment, setbacks evoke frustration and self-doubt, with an employee’s attitude towards both being the root cause of performance issues.

“An employee could be the best in meeting their deliverables but would just be a source of negative energy in a team,” he points out.

Tapping potential

Assessing an employee’s performance is like unlocking a hidden treasure trove of untapped potential. Ms Njeri says that employers achieve this best by evaluating an employee in terms of their skills.

That way, they can glean what they have completed and what is still pending to bridge the gap.

Further, this evaluation will guide the supervisor to know whether it is a skill-based performance issue or behavioural.

“Performance management is a development process where the employee has to understand the organisation’s goals to a T. When not properly communicated, the employee will not be able to achieve their full potential,” she explains.

Mr Kasidhi shares that having regular meetings to address performance issues and acknowledging the progress helps mitigate last-minute rush.

Nicholas Kasidhi is a HR and Global Talent leader. FILE PHOTO | POOL

While most organisations have their employees appraised after a year, Mr Kasidhi says that constant conversation helps address issues pretty early.

Maintaining confidentiality and respecting the employee’s dignity during the performance discussion is integral in fostering a positive attitude towards the subject.

“An employer needs to lay the groundwork on how and where to handle these conversations,” he explains.

Measuring success

There are different tools employed to measure performance. Most organisations use the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) where employees can self-evaluate, and their immediate supervisor appraises them.

“A 360-degree evaluation where an employee is rated by his or her colleagues, supervisors with one getting the whole picture of their performance,” Ms Njeri explains.

Additionally, the organisation’s strategy forms the monthly Objective Key Results (OKR), with employees’ feedback and contribution.

For employers, Mr Kasidhi notes that keeping abreast to the changes in the world will open their minds to learning new ways to boost performance.

There needs to be an agile mindset in addressing emerging performance issues in the workplace.

“Most success stories are the ability to turn around a poor performance into a great outcome.”

