Careers The make-or-break business decision of picking a manager

Managers must remember that their actions and words carry weight and have long-term effects on their team's performance. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author

In our businesses, we face many challenges that test our resilience and fortitude. Each day brings a slew of new problems to solve, clients to please, and targets to meet.

The environment in which we function can make these tasks either more challenging or easier.

The leadership we experience at work becomes a crucial determinant of our performance. Research findings bring the importance of leadership styles into sharper focus.

Social scientists Erica Carleton, Julian Barling, Amy Christie, Melissa Trivisonno, Kelsey Tulloch, and Mark R. Beauchamp delved into the career-long effects of abusive leadership on athletes in the National Basketball Association.

They discovered that the players subjected to abusive coaching played more poorly for the rest of their careers, committed more technical fouls, and became less effective on the court.

But we need not be athletes to draw lessons from such profound findings. Workers, managers, and owners in every industry can gain insights from this research.

From the employee's perspective, the effects of weak and abusive leadership can prove devastating. Workers look to their managers for guidance, inspiration, and support.

When managers turn to insults and intimidation, it can damage the employee's confidence, creativity, and drive.

Employees may become more defensive and less open to feedback, fearing criticism or punishment.

Their performance may decline, and they may even develop negative attitudes that they carry forward in their careers, even after leaving the abusive environment.

How many Business Daily readers have experienced insulting managers in the past? Perhaps how many at this moment still endure such leaders in the workplace?

If so, actively look to change jobs before it scars you for the rest of your career.

Managers need to also take heed of these findings. Leadership carries responsibility. Managers steer the ship and set the tone for the workplace.

If you resort to intimidation and insults, it damages more than just the individual on the receiving end, it actually harms the entire team's morale.

Managers must remember that their actions and words carry weight and have long-term effects on their team's performance.

In the future, the team’s lower performance will come back to haunt the manager themselves.

Leading with respect, empathy, and positive reinforcement can create a supportive environment that bolsters performance and nurtures growth.

Business owners must pay special attention to these findings. The culture and performance of their business hinges on the quality of the leaders that they employ.

Abusive leadership can harm the business's reputation, cause high employee turnover rates, and lead to lower productivity and performance.

On the other hand, strong and supportive leadership can inspire employees, boost performance, and foster a positive company culture that attracts top talent and drives business success resulting in higher profits.

Owners need to select their leaders carefully, train them well, and foster an environment that promotes respect and positive reinforcement.

Earlier research shows that leaders can be the most abusive towards employees during the first three years of their tenure as first-time managers.

Over time, leaders often figure out how to settle down and lead without harsh insults. Owners should provide extensive leadership coaching for managers in their first leadership roles.

So, these findings underscore a universal truth that leaders shape the path forward for their teams. Abusive leadership can have lasting, damaging effects on employees, teams, and businesses alike.

However, positive and supportive leadership can empower, inspire, and drive short, mid-term, and long-term success.

In the end, the type of leadership we choose to follow or exemplify will have far-reaching consequences that extend well beyond the immediate workplace and sprinkle into our overall life satisfaction.

Have a management or leadership issue, question or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email at [email protected]