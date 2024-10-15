What it takes Kenyans to thrive in Germany’s growing job market

Many Kenyans move to Germany for higher education, professional opportunities, and better living standards.

The German education system, renowned for its quality, attracts numerous Kenyan students, especially in fields like engineering and information technology.

Additionally, Germany’s ageing population offers a wide range of job opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers from Africa. Recent agreements between Kenya and Germany have opened doors for Kenyans to fill critical labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and IT.

According to the German Federal Ministry of Interior and Homeland (BMI), 14,800 Kenyans live in Germany. These opportunities not only provide valuable professional experience but also contribute to the economic growth of both countries.

The Kenyan diaspora in Germany is well-connected through various social and professional networks, making it easier for newcomers to integrate and thrive.

The Business Daily spoke to Kenyans living in Germany.

Maureen Andalia, 37, a project development consultant at an enterprise resource planning company in Heidelberg, Germany

I worked for Huawei for five years. I was curious about Germany since I studied German in high school, so I decided to take the opportunity when it presented itself.

I joined a leadership programme called Afrika Kommt. This is a partnership between several German companies, the German government, and GIZ, a development agency. The year-long programme was basically about learning the German way of doing business.

I faced challenges in the passport application, but the programme’s high level and German government sponsorship helped. The whole process of acquiring a passport and my visa took a whole year.

I came to Germany in 2019 and planned to stay for a year. Things changed in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Everything was uncertain. I was supposed to return to Kenya, but there were no flights. A colleague suggested I talk to my boss about staying.

I spoke to my manager, who helped me find opportunities within the company. I applied for three positions and got an interview for one and luckily got the job. I was placed under System Analysis Programme (SAP), an enterprise resource planning company.

I have a permanent contract, and my experience has been interesting. We had a week for cultural training to help us understand German society through the Afrika Kommt programme.

Maureen Andalia, a project development consultant at an enterprise resource planning company in Heidelberg, Germany. Photo credit: Pool

Germany is quite expensive. I pay 42 percent tax in Germany. The difference is that in Germany, my health insurance is covered, and everything is subsidised, including medication.

Here, we also have to pay three months’ rent upfront because landlords need time to find a new tenant if we leave.

The cost of housing is very high. When I first came here, buying a one-bedroom apartment was about 150,000 euros (Sh21 million). Now, you need at least 350,000 euros (Sh49 million) for a one-bedroom apartment, and that’s not even in a city.

If you want to live in a town or city, you need at least 600,000 to 900,000 euros (Sh84 million to Sh126 million). The cost of everything is much higher. Rent for an unfurnished house goes for 1,000 euros (Sh1.54 million) average depending on the area and size.

For renting, you have to apply for an apartment, the first 10 or 20 people are picked for viewing. If you work for a well-known company like SAP, it gives you an advantage because it is known to be a good company. This means they see you as stable and able to pay the rent, and they don’t expect you to move often.

Germany focuses on manufacturing and tech. If you have an IT, engineering, or computer science degree, it’s easier to get a job. Tech is easier to enter, but you must show why you should be hired over a German with the same qualifications. This is true in every country, including Kenya. For degrees like hospital management, it’s a bit harder.

Knowing the market helps. Learning German is important unless you live in Berlin. Many qualified people still struggle to find jobs.

Living in Germany has changed my family dynamics back in Kenya. It’s not easy being in another country. I have to consider “black tax,” meaning I need to help my family back home.

I talk to my dad and siblings regularly, but it’s hard not being close to them. In Kenya, neighbours can visit anytime. Here, it’s different. You might go a week only talking to friends on the phone.

Travelling home (to Kenya) is expensive, and adjusting each time is tough. Dating here is different too. In Kenya, a man usually pays when he invites you out. Here, they might expect you to split the bill.

For now, I see myself staying in Germany for at least the next five years to establish myself more. I’ve been here five years already, so I’m qualified to be a citizen. I’m happy Kenya's Constitution now allows dual citizenship because I wouldn’t want to give up my Kenyan citizenship.

Wesley Nyagaka, 29, mechanical engineer pursuing his Master's in Systems Engineering at South Westphalia University of Applied Sciences in Soest, Germany.

I graduated in 2021 from the Technical University of Kenya with a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. I then worked for three years in various companies.

I wanted to improve myself, so I decided to come to Germany in September 2023 to get top-quality education, which is one of my career goals.

The basic qualifications for studying here depend on the language of instruction. For Bachelor’s programmes taught in English, you don’t need to speak German. However, for Master’s or Bachelor’s programmes taught you need a good level of German, like B1 or B2.

My Master’s programme is international and taught in English, so I didn’t need to speak German. I had to provide my KCSE certificate and university transcripts, which were evaluated and converted to the German grading system. Once my grades met the German criteria, I was accepted.

When I arrived a year ago, I had to get a residence permit. It’s not difficult; you just need to show you have a part-time job and can earn up to 1,000 euros (Sh140,708) a month. [There is also warm and cold rent, warm is inclusive of heating which is pricier.] I live in shared apartments provided by the university, similar to hostels.

The education system here is much better. The government fully funds universities, making them affordable. The universities are well-equipped, so you study both theory and practical aspects. In Kenya universities, we sometimes lack equipment. Here, you can see the practical side of the course.

There’s also a lot of industry cooperation. For example, in my integrated management course, we visited a Volkswagen plant. When I was at the Technical University of Kenya, the first time I visited an industry was after graduation while job hunting.

I’m a musician and used to play gigs in Kenya. I brought that here too, and sometimes we organise music events. We connect through work, university, and various groups like Kenyan Scholars in Germany and African WhatsApp groups. We arrange picnics, grilling, and other activities.

As a student, I find the job market open with many opportunities. However, mastering the German language is essential for high-paying jobs. For example, as an engineer, I’ve applied to many companies, but most require at least B1 or B2 level German. While some international companies hire in English, competition is high. To stand out, it’s important to have a higher level of German.

The cost of living here is okay. Compared to other countries, it’s more balanced. As a student, rent in shared apartments is around 400-500 euros (Sh56,283 to Sh70,354). Utilities (electricity, water, and others) and food cost about 150 euros (Sh21,106.

Being single with no family, my food expenses are around 200 euros (Sh28,128). So, in total, I spent about 600 euros (Sh84,385). With a part-time job, I can earn around 1,000 to 1,500 Euros (Sh140,642 to Sh210,964, so I still have a lot to save. Transportation costs are covered by the university.

I only work on weekends, doing 16 hours; eight on Saturday and eight on Sunday. That’s enough for me.

Wesley Nyagaka, pursuing a master's degree in systems engineering at the South Westphalia University of Applied Sciences in Soest, Germany. Photo credit: Pool

My short-term plan for the next 10 years is to stay in Germany, work, and gain professional experience. I might return to Kenya if good opportunities arise. It’s important to get an education and professional experience here, which can be transferred back to Kenya.

Evalyne Nyambura, 38, customer success manager at an IT company in Stuttgart, Germany

I moved to Germany in 2016 with a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service, which took care of my accommodation and paid for my flight ticket. My visa at the embassy was free because of the scholarship. I was lucky because I studied German as a foreign language. When I worked for a German travel company, my employer paid for German classes, so I came to Germany fluent in the language.

During my studies, I didn’t face any special challenges. The problems started after I finished my studies. Once you finish studying in Germany, you can either go back home or apply for a job-seeking visa, which is valid for 18 months. To get this visa, you need about 11,000 euros (Sh1.5 million) in your account.

My husband provided the funds to open a blocked account so I could apply for the visa. I got a job after about three months, but dealing with German bureaucracy was a nightmare. By the time I got the job, I also got the job-seeking visa, which didn’t make sense because I had to change it again to a job visa.

In Germany, you get a salary at the end of every month, and it has to cover everything. The good thing is that social benefits, public insurance, and taxes are already deducted from your salary.

However, Germany is big on insurance. For example, you need risk insurance, which is mandatory for everyone. Public health insurance doesn’t cover much, so you need extra insurance.

Housing is a real challenge. You apply for housing the same way you apply for a job. Because you’re Black, your profile has to be very professional, almost like you are job-seeking.

You need to clearly state your hobbies, interests, and how long you’ll be staying. You even need to include a picture so people can see you’re Black. It’s not an apply-and-get process, it can take at least six months to find a place if you’re lucky.

There is a lack of community. People are private and individualistic. I’ve lived in places where I never greeted my neighbours. Even if you know them, you rarely have conversations or share tea.

In Kenya, you can hire help who can take care of your children and the house. Here, you do everything yourself. Women often suffer most, as men usually get better jobs.