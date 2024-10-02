Germany courts Kenyan nurses as population ages

Several recruitment agencies are traversing the country searching for Kenyan nurses to travel to Germany to work as caregivers for the ageing population.

These agencies are looking for preferably young female applicants but are not opposed to older nurses and male job seekers.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis) shows that the number of people at retirement age (67 years or over) in Germany will buy mid 2030 rise by roughly four million to at least 20 million.

The ageing population among Germans is attributed to longer life expectancy and falling birth rates.

American global ratings agency Moody's reported that Germany's ageing population is growing at one of the fastest rates globally.

Germany was classified as having an ageing population, reduced labour supply and increased public spending, threatening its triple-A credit rating.

It is among other countries like China, and Japan with declining birth rates which could cause income to grow more slowly or even decline.

Recruitment officers who talked to the BDLife at the Kenya-Germany Labour Migration Job Fair, Exhibition And Conference on September 27 at the Sarit Centre said that Kenya has a youthful population while Germany needs nurses and caregivers.

"Kenya and Germany concluded a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership when President William Ruto was in Berlin and we aim to facilitate for Kenyans with skills to take up jobs in Germany," Michael Pietsch, the First Secretary of Political Affairs and Press at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Nairobi told the BDLife.

"Germany is an ageing society, our labour market needs 250,000-400,000 jobs yearly and this agreement will help unlock that."

The Make It in Germany website is the German government’s portal for skilled workers from around the world.

"There's a big demand in nursing due to our ageing society. We are also looking for engineers and information technology experts, among others," added Mr Pietsch.

"Kenya is the opposite of Germany, a very young population and we are seeing more Kenyans take up nursing and caregiving roles in Germany than any other profession."

Some of the agencies exhibiting at the job fair with the hope of attracting young people to work in Germany include SpringboardKenia, Migratunity, and IPP Care among others and the Embassy had set up to answer visa related queries from prospective job seekers and residents.

"Begin your career as a nurse in a German Healthcare setting; hospitals and elderly care," read one of the brochures by IPP Care.

It highlighted some requirements including a bachelor's degree or masters in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) as a minimum requirement and a German language A1, A2, B1 and B2 training.

Anja Faber, from SpringboardKenia told the BDLife that they do not charge fees to get someone to Germany. If the jobseeker's skills match with the employer's needs, they cater for the flights and relocation expenses.

"We place young people for training like nurses, anaesthetics, and physiotherapists in the healthcare sector, as bus and truck drivers, in the technical sector like electrician and any other profession," added Ms Faber.

"You need a C or C+ minimum, and a B1B2 language certificate from the Goethe Institute, send the documents, then I will interview you and when you pass, I recommend you to an employer for example a hospital," added Ms Faber.

"When the hospital has an interview with you and you get your contract, we will take you through the visa application and book the flights. In our contracts you only pay for your visa fees, vaccinations, certificate of good conduct and medical report."

Most agencies are looking for degree and diploma holders but are not opposed to considering other certifications for non-skilled labour.

A Statement of Comparability is an official certificate issued by the Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB). It compares a foreign university degree to a qualification in the German education system. You can use it to prove your qualifications with German government offices, embassies, and employers.

It officially confirms the educational level your university degree corresponds to in Germany.