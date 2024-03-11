Careers What women leaders sacrifice to ‘have it all’

Can women have it all? PHOTOS | POOL

By EDDY ASHIOYA

More by this Author

I have a theory: if you want to buy a good hat, ask a woman. That is because the average woman wears many of them—mother, daughter, friend, sister, CEO, caregiver, you get the drift. The null hypothesis is that, of course, there is no relationship between women and hats, but you wouldn’t know that from my list of respondents. The research question, as old as the hills that even Socrates ignored it, was simple: Can a woman have it all? Do they have it all? And more importantly, what have they finally come to terms with?

Read more HERE