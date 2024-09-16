End of fireplaces drives demand for efficient wood burners

Traditionally, most homes in Nairobi's leafy suburbs were designed with open fireplaces. On cold evenings, families would sit by crackling fires in the rustic-looking hearths. Once in a while, the chimneys would be swept clean to remove blockages.

However, architects and developers are now leaving out traditional fireplaces. But those who desire them have found new developments and conversions in wood burners.

Jonathan Baker, the founder of Rusty Fundi, a company that makes antique-like items, notes that the art of constructing a fireplace has largely been lost.

“Many contractors no longer understand how to build an efficient fireplace. Even when they do, open fires are not effective; most of the heat goes straight up the chimney instead of into the room,” he says.

Rusty Fundi founder and CEO Jonathan Baker at his workshop located along Ngong Road in Nairobi on September 12, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

As temperatures fluctuate, many Kenyans are opting for modern wood burners, but not just any, those that stand in as a work of art and that result in significantly cleaner combustion and better heat distribution.

“This technology burns wood cleaner, is much more efficient, and gives you more control over the flame. They burn 80 percent less wood than traditional open fireplaces and provide much more heat,” he says.

What sets these burners apart is the materials. The wood burners are crafted from a combination of steel, cast iron, heat-resistant bricks, and specialised ceramic glass.

“The ceramic glass is key to the burner’s performance,” Mr Baker explains. “It radiates heat back into the room, making the stove effective.”

Durability is another crucial factor in the design.

“The intensity of the heat inside these units is extreme, so normal materials would degrade quickly,” he says. “We have to use heat-resistant materials to ensure the longevity of the burner.”

These materials not only enhance performance but also ensure that the burners maintain their sleek appearance and functionality for years.

Many Kenyans are opting for modern fireplaces that are a work of art, and offer cleaner combustion and better heat distribution. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Customisation and design

For many homeowners, the wood burner is not just about warmth, it’s also a statement piece.

“Some people want their burner hanging from the ceiling, while others prefer unique placements, like in the centre of a room,” he adds.

For homes without an existing fireplace, the craftsman says they offer freestanding models, often placed on stands with wood storage underneath.

“These stands not only give the unit presence in the room but also add practical storage where you can store the wood,” Mr Baker explains.

And if you are feeling adventurous, he says, “You can even cook on top of the burner; it is hot enough to heat a pan,” he laughs.

He has also seen an increase in demand for outdoor gas fire pits, for those who prefer a smoke-free option.

“Not everyone is versed in making fires, and some people want the simplicity of a gas system,” says Mr Baker. While gas fire pits may not provide as much heat as their wood-burning counterparts, they still offer the ambience of an open flame.

“It’s perfect for those who want the aesthetic of a fire without the hassle,” Mr Baker notes. “They’re easy to use and add a touch of elegance to outdoor spaces.

He also makes wood-fired ovens and cold plunge bath basins.

“You will never beat the taste of a pizza that is cooked with wood; it’s traditional and very Italian. The pinnacle of pizza oven cooking is wood-fired,” Mr Baker says.

“There are people who benefit from submersing themselves in cold water, called ice baths,” Mr Baker explains. “Instead of filling this with ice, we have an external chiller that circulates the water in the temperatures that you set. This is the only thing that is not wood-fired and goes for Sh480,000.”

A gas fired fireplace at the Rusty Fundi workshop in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

One of the benefits of modern wood burners is their environmental friendliness. “Because they burn so efficiently, we are helping the environment by using much less wood." The burners produce minimal ash, and most of the energy from the wood is converted into heat, leaving little waste.”

Rising demand

While these wood burners were initially popular with expatriates and well-travelled Kenyans, Mr Baker has seen a growing interest from the local market. The burners range in price from Sh150,000 to Sh450,000.

The 44-year-old’s journey to becoming one of Nairobi’s leading wood burner manufacturers is as unique as the burners themselves.

Originally from the United Kingdom, he arrived in Kenya as a backpacker in 2006 and quickly fell in love with the country. “I have always been hands-on and creative, especially with metalwork,” he recalls. “My father bought me a welder when I was 14, and I never looked back.”

He has also ventured into making wood-fired saunas and hot tubs that are entirely off-grid, requiring no electricity, just water and wood. “They are designed to last forever, made from full-grade stainless steel,” Mr Baker says. “The only part you might need to replace over time is the wood, as it is soaked in water and can eventually rot.”

The hot tubs cost Sh330,000, and saunas are priced at Sh137,000.