Bracing for the perfect smile

On a random day, browsing through Instagram or TikTok reels, you will notice a fast-emerging trend among Kenyans: dental braces in all colours, be it pink, black or purple.

Grownups, well past adolescence are flocking to orthodontists in search of the straighter tooth, the better bite, and the 'sexier' mouth. Others are swooning over the braces in people’s mouths.

The braces, that were common with children, have become an adult obsession.

“Most of my audience [social media followers reaching about 1.3 million] want to have braces now. They find them cute on me and shower me with compliments,” says Ajib Gathoni, a TikTok star who got her braces last April. She got them on a first time visit to the dentist, buoyed by what she describes as she “just wanted to.”

Her followers now pepper her with questions about pain, cost, and the time it takes to achieve a perfect smile.

Ajib Gathoni is a TikTok celebrity based in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

In a world where looks reign supreme and people judge things based on face value, what was once seen primarily as a medical necessity for correcting misaligned teeth has now become a cosmetology fad- a fashion statement to some and to others a means of boosting self-confidence.

Ajib says her experience with braces has been transformative, particularly for her self-confidence.

“After getting picked on, I couldn’t smile the way I used to,” she says. “People pointed out an insecurity I never knew I had. So now my confidence is way up.”

Wandia Mwangi-Evans, a specialist orthodontist and lead at the Kenya Orthodontics Clinic in Nairobi defends the cosmetic craze, saying there is more to braces than just straightening teeth. Braces also help enhance dental health through teeth alignment and correction of bites.

“Aligned teeth are not just aesthetically pleasing; they’re easier to maintain,” she points out. “A balanced bite improves chewing efficiency, enhances speech, and can even safeguard the jaw joints from potential problems.”

Faith Chepkorir, a medical psychologist, is among of the growing number of Kenyans with braces. She fitted the braces on December 2012, and she is bracing for a perfect smile and dental structure.

“I had so many spaces, especially in my lower jaw,” says Faith. “My younger sister used to tease me about how I ate meat. I became very conscious about my teeth.”

The darker side

However, Faith says braces have a darker side away from the glamorised version often portrayed on social media.

“It’s painful,” she says, describing the initial experience. “It’s not a smooth experience. The first time the braces are installed, you feel like your teeth are being compressed.”

The discomfort, she adds, does not end with the installation. Faith found herself unable to eat properly for nearly a month after the braces were fixed.

“I don’t bite cookies anymore. I don’t bite things actually. I cut my food into pieces,” she explains.

Her diet in the early weeks also changed, consisting on mainly soft foods like rice, soup, spaghetti, and milk-soaked biscuits.

Ajib too had to change her meals.

“I couldn’t eat meat (my favourite food) for a while,” she says.

Faith Chepkorir is a Medical psychologist from Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Other people complain of broken wires or dislodged brackets.

Sh200,000 braces

With the growth in demand, braces now cost up to Sh200,000 in some dental clinics in upmarket areas. Here, to match the cost, they can add sparkles on the teeth and the waiting period runs into weeks.

But Faith says her braces were cheaper as they were fitted at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. She paid Sh40,000 per jaw, totalling Sh80,000.

Like going to gym

Naphtali Macharia, a dentist and implant surgeon, and a co-founder at Dental Spa in Nairobi says the uptick in people seeking braces is a wellness thing, similar to how people are now going to the gym and are conscious about their diet or skin. Kenyans want to fix what was neglected in adolescence.

“It’s very hard to get an opening when someone walks in,” he says. “Some people want braces for cosmetics, some do it because they are not able to eat properly, or their self-esteem is affected. But all in all, you can call it a wellness trend.”

The cost? “For comprehensive treatment, anywhere from around Sh150,000 upwards, is what I would say a good clinic would charge for braces,” Dr Macharia says.

Dr Naphtali Macharia is a dentist and implant surgeon, a co-founder of Dental Spa based in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Discreet clear braces

The demand is also driven by newer dental braces varieties. Adults may have previously shied away from having braces, especially the conventional ones that use metal “rail tracks” and wires to align teeth, but clear aligners like Invisalign offering a nearly invisible alternative, have come into the market.

Also, now that they have seen the work could be done at their age, and having met someone who had it done, many are going for the clear aligners.

Dr Wandia whose clinic has fixed about 450 braces in the last one year says there is a growing trend of clear aligners, particularly among adults.

“Because they’re very discreet and not obvious, a lot of adults are now seeking to get their teeth straightened through clear aligners,” she says.

AI developed braces

“It’s developed using AI [artificial intelligence] to predict how your teeth are going to move,” Dr Macharia adds, highlighting the technological advancements in the dental field.

He notes that while Invisalign is the most common type, there are other options available, including Clear Smile from Dubai and Kenya’s own Simb Aligners.

Is there an ideal age for braces?

Dr Macharia, says it is typically around 12 to 13 years old, when all permanent teeth have come in.

“It’s best to do braces during the adolescent years,” he says, explaining that the softer bone structure during these years allows for faster tooth movement and realignment.

However, he is quick to add that adults can still benefit from braces, though the process of fixing the smile may take longer than in children.

The duration of treatment varies widely, he says, depending on the severity of the case.

“Some, have crowded teeth, some have mild problems that will take less time, from around 8 months to 12 months,” he says.

More severe cases can take up to two and a half years.

Maintenance

Maintenance is crucial for a successful treatment. Dr Macharia recommends monthly check-ups for adjustments. He also stresses the importance of avoiding hard and sticky foods that could damage the braces.

“We discourage eating hard foods. We don’t want you to eat crisps, popcorn, biscuits, biting into meat on bone, biting into apples, or biting into a burger,” he says.

After getting the desired results and removing the braces, Dr Wandia advises, the teeth have to be maintained.

“You have to wear retainers,” she says, adding that this is often-overlooked.

Can one align one jaw? Dr Macharia addresses this single-jaw treatment fad. “We always recommend, if you are aligning teeth, you need to do up and down in almost all cases,” he says.

Dr Amir Kassim of Silver Smile Dental Clinic says, “We usually discourage that.”

“Remember, braces work by moving teeth,” Dr Amir whose clinic charges from Sh15,000 to Sh50,000 per jaw, depending on the case’s complexity, cautions, “You might have a perfect smile, and then we do braces for you, and things can go south.”

What about the potential dangers? Dr Macharia says braces are generally safe, but there is a slim possibility of allergic reactions to the metals used.

As the trend explosively grows with Instagram influencers fueling the cutting out teeth for the perfect smile and confidence-fear of missing out abounds , Tiktok star Ajib offers a nuanced perspective.