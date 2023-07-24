Personal Finance Why insurers do not cover dental braces

Dental treatment coverage and reimbursement policies, including orthodontic braces, vary depending on a variety of factors. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

What is dental insurance?

Oral health is important to our overall health, and regular dental care is required to keep a healthy smile.

Dental treatments, on the other hand, can be costly, and unexpected dental issues can catch us off guard financially. This is where dental insurance, also known as dental cover, comes into play.

Dental coverage helps to pay for the cost of dental care. When you have dental insurance, you pay a premium to the insurer.

In return, the insurance company will pay for a portion of the cost of your dental care. The amount of the insurer’s contribution depends on the plan that you choose.

What’s usually covered in dental insurance plans?

Dental plan benefits vary by plan and insurance company. A dental insurance policy covers the following:

Preventive care: Dental insurance plans frequently cover regular check-ups, cleanings and X-rays. These preventive measures enable dentists to identify and address potential problems early, avoiding serious issues in the future.

Basic restorative care: Fillings, simple extractions, and emergency dental treatments are examples of common dental procedures.

These services seek to address dental issues quickly and effectively such as cavities, tooth decay and minor trauma.

Major restorative care: Many dental insurance plans cover major restorative procedures including root canals, crowns, bridges and dentures.

These procedures are critical for restoring oral function and improving the appearance of damaged or missing teeth. Dental insurance reduces the financial burden associated with these complex and expensive procedures.

Orthodontic coverage: Orthodontic treatment aims to correct misaligned teeth and bite problems. Braces or aligners are frequently used in this type of treatment to gradually move and align the teeth into the proper position.

Although not all dental insurance plans cover orthodontic treatments, some do if braces are deemed medically necessary for children under 18.

What’s not usually covered in dental insurance plans?

Orthodontic treatments (braces), dental care for a pre-existing medical condition, and cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening.

All dental insurance policies differ. Therefore, policyholders should check their coverage limits to determine what is covered in their specific cases.

Why are braces not covered yet malocclusion is a dental concern?

Dental treatment coverage and reimbursement policies, including orthodontic braces, vary depending on a variety of factors, including the individual’s dental insurance plan and the region or country in which they live.

Keep in mind that insurance coverage policies can change over time and vary among insurers and countries.

One of the factors influencing coverage for braces is whether the malocclusion is cosmetic or medically necessary.

While malocclusion can have an impact on a person’s bite and overall oral health, some insurers may see it as primarily a cosmetic issue, resulting in limited or no braces coverage due to the following factors:

Pre-existing conditions: If you had malocclusion before enrolling in insurance, some plans may consider it a pre-existing condition and refuse coverage for orthodontic treatment.

Age restrictions: Some dental insurance plans may limit orthodontic coverage based on age, usually up to 18. Some plans may cover adult orthodontic treatment only partially or not at all.

Exclusions: Dental insurance policies frequently exclude certain treatments or conditions.

The writers can be reached via [email protected] & [email protected]