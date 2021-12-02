Fashion Korea beauty products now in Kenya

Testing of the Snail truecica miracle repair serum at the Glow Secret store at AdLife Plaza, Kilimani on November 26, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By Mercy Simiyu

Korean beauty products are enjoying broad popularity in Kenya. The products made from natural extracts such as snail mucin, Vitamin C, green tea, coconut oil, flower water, algae, bamboo extract, and mushrooms have made a big entry into the Kenyan market.

Fatma Mohamed, the manager at Glow Secret says they launched the Korean products in 2019 after they saw a gap in the market.

The Glow Secret store at AdLife Plaza, Kilimani on November 26, 2021 where Asian beauty products, like Korean and Japanese are sold to clients keen with their daily skin routine. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

“We realised that skincare products were overpriced, or fake. We decided to import from Korea and Japan. The take-up has been really good. To our surprise, Kenyans already knew about Asian beauty products but couldn’t access them,” Fatma says.

Part of the reason why demand has grown so fast is that Korean products are made from harsh-free ingredients.

Explaining the basic process of a skincare routine that everyone needs, Fatma says a cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen, in that order, are a must-have.

She says the sunscreen prevents the skin from aging early and helps reduce skin pigmentation caused by harsh sun rays.

Hyaluronic Acid travel size kit at the Glow Secret store at AdLife Plaza, Kilimani on November 26, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

“Your skin type doesn’t matter. These must be on your dressing table,” she says.

The Korean sunscreen is their best-seller and is “sold out most times.”

Ranging from Sh1,500 to Sh2,000, the sunscreen, she says, does not leave a white cast on the face with any skin tone.

Fatma however noted that if you have oily skin, use a water-based sunscreen with a matte finish.

Face care

Your morning routine should include a cleanser, then a toner (a hydrating toner for mornings so that it balances the pH level of the skin, then Vitamin C serum which protects the skin, then a moisturiser, then finish with sunscreen.

For the night routine, use an oil cleanser, do the second cleanser which is referred to as a bubble cleanser where you exfoliate the skin, then tone it, apply serum, then eye cream, and then a moisturiser.

“People have different skin routines. At night, your skin needs more than during the day,” she says. She notes that people of different ages should use different products.

For someone in their 20s, moisturise and exfoliate. In your 30s, make sure to use anti-oxidane rich and retinol products. In your 40s, get products that help you strengthen your barrier in that the skin remains firm.

Ginseng serum at the Glow Secret store at AdLife Plaza, Kilimani on November 26, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

“Have a routine that works for you, this festive season find something that works for you to feel confident in your skin,” Fatma says.

