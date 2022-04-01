Fashion Lipsticks get an upgrade

Mac Viva Glam x Keith Haring lipsticks on Display in this photo taken on March 31, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

MAC, an American cosmetics manufacturer, sells over 200 lip products in the Kenyan market in seven categories of matte, frost, lustre, creamy, satin to liquid.

The collection precedes an anticipated growth in cosmetics sales in Kenya, after the lifting of the mask law.

MAC Cosmetics has introduced new lipsticks amid a revival of the beauty industry with ease of the pandemic restrictions.

The global luxury beauty brand has partnered with Keith Haring Foundation to launch three lipsticks targeting young people with an interest in coloured and edgy cosmetics.

Lipsticks were among the top beauty products affected by mask-wearing and working-from-home measures, with luxury brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Clarins, Lancôme, Chanel, and Dior, reporting a 30 percent decline in sales after hit of the pandemic.

However, the product is now becoming the top-seller in colour cosmetics industry, following innovations by a raft of companies as they align to the changing market to boost their bottom lines.

“Yes, lipstick sales dropped last year. But only in creamy and glossy textures. The matte lipsticks remained stable,” says Sheila Mwaura, MAC Cosmetics retail operations manager.

The MAC Viva Glam lipsticks come in red, yellow, and blue. The bold package features street-style imagery and decorations of the late American artist and activist, Keith Haring.

“The idea is to mix and match the lipsticks while applying and see what you can get. The introduction targets the young and follows the concept of Keith Haring who was bold and artistic,” said Ms Mwaura.

MAC, an American cosmetics manufacturer, sells over 200 lip products in the Kenyan market in seven categories of matte, frost, lustre, creamy, satin to liquid. The new lipstick retails at Sh2,900, a piece.

Their bestsellers in Kenya? “Our Kenyan consumer loves a matte and long-wearing lip. Our best sellers are the retro matte liquid lipsticks and of course the cult favourite, Ruby woo,” says Ms Mwaura.

The collection precedes an anticipated growth in cosmetics sales in Kenya, after the lifting of the mask law. For coloured lipstick makers, the competition is now on non-transferable lipsticks and lip products that serve the long-wearing purpose.

The MAC Viva Glam X Keith Haring lipsticks will be sold in eight stores in Nairobi.

