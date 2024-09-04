A night of classic wine and cheese pairing with expertise touch of Chef Wilkinshaw

Few things go together like cheese and wine. Nothing beats a glass of white or red wine and a cheese board.

On Friday evening guests were treated to a seven-course pairing of an array of exquisite cheeses, crackers, bread, meat, fruit and more by Wayne Walkinshaw, executive chef of Radisson Blu Upperhill.

During the pairing, the chef said they decided to show people how versatile cheese can be. For the evening, they created small bites where cheese is basically the star of the show.

"We have incorporated cheese into all the dishes, but the main star of the dish is the cheese," he said.

Chef Walkinshaw started the evening with cheese beignet, which came with mature cheddar, scarmorzza, mustard and apricot chutney. He paired it with Saronberg province shiraz and Diemersdal chardonnay.

Cannelloni with aged gouda cheese and candied bacon pictured during the Wine and Cheese pairing event at Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill Nairobi on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Just as the guests were still getting comfortable at the Larder restaurant, the chef came out with Cannelloni – aged gouda, candied bacon, mushroom, spicy tomato sauce gel and feta crumble which was drowned by la motte millennium which is a dusty, earthy nose with raspberry and mulberry fruit, cinnamon spice and mint.

The pink summer fruits and taste of crisp, dry fresh and sappy berries, the de Grendel rose and 1659 sauvignon blanc were well paired with flatbread.

The chef also paired Pear tart tartin with Yarden galilee before taking the guests on a journey of scarmorzza, chicken jalapeno and sweet soy dip, which was washed down by saronberg sauvignon blanc, which was a favourite for many.

Pear tart tartin dish pictured during the Wine and Cheese pairing event at Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill Nairobi on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Scotched everyday cheddar, Candied jalapeño, Biltong spice and Macadamia dukkah better known as Beef Rashers were next on the menu and it was paired with 1659 Classic.

To wind down the night, Chef Walkinshaw decided to indulge the guests with Smoked Custard - Sibiola cheese, Madagascar vanilla beans and Thyme paired with Mount Herman Moscato.

Mount Herman Moscato is a sweet bubbling wine that presents aromatic green apple, tangerine, lime, peach and pineapple fruit notes, rounded out by characters of fresh flowers.

A waiter pours wine into a glass during the Wine and Cheese pairing event at Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill Nairobi on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

According to the chef, the reason they decided to pair wine and cheese in Nairobi despite cheese not being popular was because people have started to travel and are getting educated in food.

“They travel and are also more adventurous, trying different things and I think by doing this kind of event, it gives people more exposure to things that don’t seem to be the norm." said the chef.

On the night, guests were served a majority of South African wine, but he adds that one can keep it simple by picking out their favourite wine and then pairing it with a specific cheese variety.

The chef adds that the texture of the wine can match the creaminess of the cheese and enhance flavours in both wine and food.

Executive Chef Wayne Walkinshaw prepares a meal during the Wine and Cheese pairing event at Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill Nairobi on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

In finding the perfect cheese and wine pairing, he advises that one should consider the following: The characteristics of the cheese, match intensity, texture pairing, flavour profiles and balance is key, but “the rule of thumb is usually white goes with white meat while red goes with red meat, but taste is subjective, and what works well for one person may not be as appealing to another.

The world of wine pairing with cheese is vast and diverse, offering endless opportunities for exploration and enjoyment.”