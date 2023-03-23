Menu
Food & Drinks

Comical hedgehog encounter at Medina Palms

Friday March 24 2023
bdlmedinapalms

In the hot and sandy beaches of Watamu in the South Coast lies the enchanting Medina Palms. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY

I was at Medina Palms in Watamu for work. Actually, I’m still here writing this from my room. It’s a good-looking resort, very nice to photograph. Very eager to be photographed too.

You point a camera in any direction and there is something beautiful to be photographed, whether it’s a nice coastal window, a long pathway framed with gorgeous vegetation, or a hedgehog. [More on this guy briefly].

This was my first time, but Fred, my friend, usually holidays there with the family and he is a man of great leisure so I wasn’t entirely surprised by how beautiful it is.

On Wednesday night, around a square plunge pool, a hedgehog crawled under tables temporarily disrupting guests’ dinner.

It was a very comical scene, to see grown people squeal, lifting their legs, some almost standing on their seats.

I know I have seen a photo of a hedgehog before but I was surprised at how tiny the hedgehog is in person. Like someone shrunk a Volkswagen Beetle. A Beetle with spikes.

Related Stories

But so bold and friendly, an animal and almost blind, just shuffling about with its tiny legs like an elderly person, knocking against guests’ tables.

I doubt anyone has ever described a hedgehog as sweet. At least not anyone black. But I found it somewhat adorable.

Anyway, the point of this story is that I saw a very big man, a giant really, almost falling inside the pool while running away from the hedgehog while his wife tried to climb a seat.

It was hilarious, seeing Goliath almost break his neck over a hedgehog. That made me very happy.

So happy that when I sat down to write about their gorgeous eclectic beach bar made from rustic wood and the reclaimed hulk of dhows, I thought, “I don’t think the reader wants to read a review of this bar but I bet what they could use is a story about a very small hedgehog that scares grown men.”

If you go to Medina Palms and if you are lucky, you might see a hedgehog during dinner.

[email protected]

In the Headlines