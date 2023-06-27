Delectable asparagus: Chefs share recipes for every palate

Food & Drinks
Delectable asparagus: Chefs share recipes for every palateWednesday June 28 2023
In the realm of culinary creativity, few ingredients hold the power to captivate taste buds and evoke the essence of spring quite like asparagus.
With its vibrant colour, delicate flavour, and versatile nature, this elegant vegetable has become a staple in kitchens around the world.
From the tender green spears of traditional asparagus to the more exotic purple and white varieties, chefs are embracing the diverse range of asparagus to create dishes that cater to various taste preferences.
In a celebration of this seasonal delight, renowned chefs are stepping forward to share their cherished asparagus recipes, ensuring that every palate can savour the wonders of this remarkable ingredient.
In these shared recipes, you'll find an explosion of flavours that tantalise the taste buds and awaken the senses.
From delicate asparagus soups infused with fragrant herbs to elegant asparagus risottos enriched with creamy cheeses, each dish is a testament to the chef's artistry and their commitment to delivering a truly unforgettable culinary experience.
Pan-roasted asparagus with olives, heirloom tomatoes & garlic (serves 2)
Recipe by Chef Wayne Walkinshaw, executive chef, Radisson Blu Upper Hill
Ingredients
12 asparagus (the thickness of a “BIG” pen)
8 pitted black olives
2 cleaned garlic gloves sliced thinly
10 each cocktail tomatoes cut in half
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
6 basil leaves
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Salt & coarse black pepper
10-20g parmesan cheese shavings
Extra virgin olive oil
tablespoon butter
aioli or mayonnaise
Method
- No need to peel asparagus if they are this thin, if they are ticker best to peel them.
- Pick up 1 asparagus spear at a time and hold it on both ends.
- Bend the spear until it breaks.
- Blanche asparagus in boiling (unsalted) water for about 2 minutes.
- Remove and refresh in ice water, to stop the cooking process.
- Once cooled, remove from water, pat dry and set aside.
- Heat a cast iron pan on oven top, add butter.
- Once the butter starts to melt add the tomatoes, 30 seconds later the olives,30 seconds later the asparagus and lastly the sliced garlic. Season with salt and pepper.
- Make sure you keep tossing the ingredients in the pan and remove the pan from the heat every now and again to prevent the butter from burning (you want the butter brown for a nutty taste but not burned).
- Keep pan roasting till tomatoes are blistered.
- Add the thyme, and a squeeze of lemon, mix well and remove from heat.
- Tear the basil leaves in 3 and add it to the asparagus.
To serve
- Place asparagus on a serving dish, sprinkle with parmesan shavings and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
- Toast some sour dough bread in a pan, sprinkle with thyme, then crumble this over the asparagus for some crunch.
- Serve with a dollop of aioli or mayonnaise.
- Great as a starter or a side dish.
Cappuccino of asparagus soup
Recipe by Chef Steve Kavunaga – Head Chef the View Restaurant Movenpick
Ingredients
Asparagus
White Onion
Butter
Dill
Garlic
Heavy Cream
Method;
- cut asparagus in dices, blanch in hot water for three minutes to retain the green colour.
- Sauté the asparagus with onions, garlic, thyme, butter under low heat.
- Add vegetable stock bring to boil, Blend and sieve
- Adjust with salt and pepper add cream.
Asparagus and prosicutto
Recipe by Chef Steve Kavunaga – Head Chef the View Restaurant Movenpick
Ingredients
Asparagus
Prosciutto
Egg
Avocado
Panko bread
Method.
- Arrange prosciutto in silicon mat put in oven under low heat of 100 c for 30 minutes
- Poach egg for 5 minutes, peeled the shell off pass though milk, beaten egg and panko bread repeat the process to coat well.
- Deep fry the egg in hot oil to give a nice golden color.
- Blanch asparagus in hot water, Blend together with avocado to a smooth consistency.