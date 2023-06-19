Food & Drinks Kenyan foodies acquire taste for Spanish dishes

By MERCY SIMIYU

Going by the number of restaurants introducing exotic cuisines in Nairobi, there is no doubt that Kenyan foodies have become more experimental.

The foreign community in Kenya is growing and so is the number of locals who are well-travelled or just want to experience different kinds of tastes.

Over the past few months, standalone restaurants and international hotel chains have introduced different kinds of cuisines, from Italian to Lebanese to Spanish.

ArtCaffe Rhapta Square is the latest to join the exotic dishes bandwagon.

Their Spanish menu has a captivating symphony of flavours and colours.

It is rich in tomatoes, green olives, and saffron. From the sizzling paella [a rice dish] to the crispy patatas bravas which are spicy potatoes to to-melt-in-the-mouth jamón ibérico which is cured leg of pork, each dish was a delicious revelation.

The playful combination of olives, chorizo which is chopped pork meat, manchego cheese, and marinated vegetables offered a perfect harmony on the palate, leaving me craving more.

The chicken paella caught my eye not because it was the main course, but because it is served on a gleaming pan. It had succulent chicken, teasing the palate, perched atop a bed of saffron-infused rice.

The grains, like tiny suns, soaked up the simmering broth, a mosaic of some sort. Green peas added a delightful pop of sweetness.

With each spoon scoop, my taste buds were transported to the sun-drenched fields of Valencia.

“Spanish cuisine is known for its distinctive flavours and vibrant colours. One certain thing is the Kenyan people’s love for chicken paella, a dish that shares some similarities with pilau but is cooked differently,” said Alice Coulson, the Artcaffe Market executive chef.

“Nairobi is a vibrant and multicultural city that embraces diversity in culinary experiences. Kenyans display an openness to a wide range of flavours, while also having a penchant for hearty dishes that often feature potatoes and meat. This preference makes it effortless for them to embrace the flavours and ingredients found in Spanish cuisine,” she added.

The tapas menu is designed to accompany and enhance the wine-tasting experience, from cheese croquettes, Spanish meatballs, and Spanish omelettes to Spanish romesco sauce.

To begin our culinary journey, we were served cheese nachos. This is a classic appetiser that takes the humble tortilla chip to new heights.

The patatas bravas, crispy, golden potato cubes were drizzled with a smoky tomato-based sauce and creamy aioli, creating a harmonious blend of tangy and savoury flavours.

My favourite for the evening was the chicken marbella. This Mediterranean-inspired dish is tender and the succulent chicken is marinated in a blend of aromatic herbs, spices, and tangy red wine vinegar.

“It is simultaneously indulgent, comforting, and utterly satisfying,” said Chef Alice.

Is there a demand for these exotic dishes? Villa Rosa Kempinski's Lucca restaurant which has been serving homemade Italian classics for 10 years now says it has maintained popularity among locals in Nairobi's Westlands environs.

"Some of the popular dishes include lasagna, ravioli, Frutti di Mari, salmon and the classic tiramisu dessert," said Andreas Mensch, the Executive Chef.

"Tambourin restaurant on the other hand, popular for Middle Eastern cuisine is patronised by both Kenyans and expats, he said, adding what draws diners is the Lebanese, Syrian and other Middle Eastern delicacies, paired with special themed nights such as the Levantine Nights and an Arabian BBQ Night.

"The resident belly dancer is also known to add flair and entertainment to the evenings," he said.

Other hotels offering Spanish dishes include the Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport, which introduced a tapas menu, served at the rooftop Pool Bar.

Barnabas Wamoto, the general manager of Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport said the tapas menu was inspired by the Spanish food culture of sharing food in an informal setting.

“Our goal is to evolve the bar menu,” he told Business Daily in a past interview.

Their best meal is perhaps the grilled Cordero lamb chops, coated with a honey aioli sauce that balances the peppery flavour of the meat.

