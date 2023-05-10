Food & Drinks Hotels gear up to cash in on Mother's Day

In a few days, Kenya will join the world to celebrate the unconditional love that mothers embody. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By Thorn Mulli

In a few days, Kenya will join the world to celebrate the unconditional love that mothers embody.

Families will come together for special gatherings, present gifts and flowers as tokens of love and gratitude.

Many will take to social media to share heartfelt messages in honour of the women who play a special role in their lives.

The hospitality industry is gearing to cash in on the outpouring of gestures of affection with offers that would melt most a mother's heart.

A spot check by the Business Daily showed that hotels in major cities have laid out plans to mark the day.

Popular holiday destination Diani, according to Leopard Beach Resort Residences Manager, Ms Joan Ndung’u, traditionally records fewer tourists during Kusi or the 'long rains' season.

As such, the resort has decided to fashion this year's Mother’s Day with highlight day activities that appeal to residents from the coastal region.

“In addition to individualised day-long spa treatments, our signature Uzuri Spa has curated a mother-daughter/son package offer for those seeking quality bonding time. We have also identified a demographic that was hereto unrewarded which is single mothers, especially those with young children. We have curated a ‘mom-cation’ event that will allow them to exhale with their peers over fine food and wine” says Ms Ndung’u.

In Kisumu, Ciala Resort will offer discounted rates on accommodation this Sunday.

Business Development Manager, Collins Otieno, confirmed to BD that mothers will enjoy Sunday Brunch with the discounted rate of Sh3,500 in addition to bargain-basement accommodation rates.

Sankara Nairobi Group General Manager Krishna Unni said the hotel has also planned an extravagant brunch spread culinary journey around the world for adults with beverages including bottomless prosecco.

To mark the day, the hotel chain will host signature events in all their branches including Sunday barbeque lunch at Woodlands, Nakuru; Sunday Brunch at Whitesands and a discounted accommodation rate at The Stanley.

Mothers can also enjoy an elaborate spa treatment package and accommodation at the luxurious women-only-wing christened Wangari Maathai wing at The Panafric.

General Manager Tamarind Tree Hotel John Musau said the hotel has lined up a Mother’s Day brunch with the signature Carnivore Dawa welcome drink.

Game drives

In what is perhaps the most elaborate Mother’s Day package yet, Weston Hotel has upped the game with a game drive and massage offering with the option of lunch or dinner.

“Motherhood is at the heart of hospitality and as a provider of hotel solutions that cover food, accommodation and conferences. This year, our focus is to provide relief for the toiling mother by providing a meal option in the form of delicious lunch or dinner plus a soothing massage in our in-house spa,” Marketing and Communication officer, Kevin Gachiri, told BD Life.

Remember, Mother's Day is not limited to biological mothers only. It is an occasion to honour all mother figures in our lives, including stepmothers, grandmothers, aunts, and those who have played maternal roles.

It is a day to recognise their love and the impact they have had on our lives. You too can honour motherhood on this special day.

Tips for the special day

Here are some ideas to make this day memorable:

Quality Time: Spending quality time with your mother is one of the best ways to celebrate. Plan activities such as a family outing, a picnic in the park, or a home-cooked meal where you can bond and create lasting memories.

Thoughtful Gifts: A well-thought-out gift can convey your love and appreciation. Consider personalised items, such as photo albums, custom-made jewellery, or handwritten letters expressing your heartfelt emotions.

Pamper Her: Treat your mother to a day of relaxation and pampering. Arrange a spa day, a massage, or a beauty treatment to help her unwind and feel special.

Homemade Delights: Prepare a delicious meal or bake her favourite treats. Cooking or baking together can be a fun and meaningful activity, allowing you to share quality time while preparing a special meal for her.

Acts of Service: Help alleviate some of your mother's daily responsibilities by taking over household chores or offering to run errands. Small acts of service can make a big difference and show your appreciation for her efforts.

Create a Tribute: Write a heartfelt poem, compose a song, or create a video montage celebrating your mother's love and influence. These personal tributes can touch her heart and create a lasting memory.

→[email protected]