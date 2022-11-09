Food & Drinks Mixologists share tips on how to achieve balanced flavour

Movenpick Mixologist Victor Ochieng during the interview on November 8, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By Mercy Simiyu

From citrusy shandies, and spicy Michelada to bottom bikini. It's craft meets craft these days as mixologists across the country combine craft beer and craft spirits to come up with innovative cocktail creations. And why not? It's been demonstrated that the two play well together.

Although beer cocktails have not been received well in the Kenyan market, most craft beers are meant to be enjoyed without any additives, and if you’re a beer lover, you’ll likely abide by that expectation while consuming.

However, if you’re stuck between the regular beer and the sweet beer, why not play with some beer blending.

Victor Ochieng Owilo a mixologist at Movenpick Hotel says if you are a first timer go for something more fruit-forward. But if you still want to try something acidic you should pair it to temper the taste.

“Sway in to the bitterness and the acidity of the beers you use and choose a specific one to help the other ingredients shine. Make sure you are pairing with the lighter, fruitier beers with a lighter rum or vodka and heavier, richer beers with whiskey, rum or brandy,” says Mr Owilo.