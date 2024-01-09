Food & Drinks Taste buds adventure: Must-try dishes when you travel to Indonesia

Nasi Goreng - Indonesian chicken fried rice on white plate. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DUDLEY MUCHIRI

Indonesia’s food scene is as vibrant and diverse as the many ethnicities and regions of the archipelago. From the indigenous traditions to the notable contributions of Chinese, Indian, Arab, and Dutch traders and settlers, Indonesian cuisine is a testament to its past.

It is no wonder that TasteAtlas, an experiential travel guide for foodies, voted Indonesian cuisine as the sixth best in the world in 2023.

Visiting the country which has five national dishes, can be overwhelming to the palate. I certainly was overwhelmed during my recent visit, but that did not stop me from trying the five dishes. I also got to sample the tourism ministry’s recommendation of other ‘must-try’ Indonesian dishes.

So as is required while indulging in a lot of Asian cuisines, I prepared my taste buds for an adventure by trying all manner of delicacies from the various regions; and it was only right that I started with a feast, literally.

Nasi Padang (Padang rice curry)

Although not a single dish or one of the five national dishes, this was my first meal in the country. One of the most famous meals to be associated with Indonesia, Nasi Padang is a mix of rice and side dishes, named after its origin in Padang city, the capital of West Sumatra province.

There are two main ways Nasi Padang is served. If you go to a small food stall, you’re typically served a plate of rice and can choose from the variety of different dishes available, which are placed on top of your individual plate (it’s called pesan in Indonesian).

Nasi Padang, a type of food made up of rice with chicken curry and some vegetables. Typically from Padang, West Sumatera, Indonesia. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

But if you go to a more established indoor Nasi Padang restaurant (as was my experience) they will serve you about 20 to25 different dishes on your table. You pick and choose the dishes you want, only paying for the dishes you eat (this is called hidang).

These dishes include various sauces, most of which are chilli based, vegetables, seafood, as well as fish, chicken and beef cooked using different techniques. You can even have tofu as a protein substitute for a vegan option.

Nasi Goreng (fried rice)

One of five Indonesian national dishes, you can find this fried rice dish in almost every eatery, from a five-star hotel to a street stall. The timing to eat the dish is also quite versatile as it can be found on the breakfast table to the dinner plate.

The taste of Nasi Goreng is typically a mix between sweet, savoury and a little bit spicy. There are many types of toping for Nasi Goreng, for instance, shredded chicken, sausage or fish. No matter what the topping is, usually the dish will be served along with slices of cucumber and egg.

Sate/ satay

This second national dish is basically slices of marinated meat skewered using bamboo, and grilled on open charcoal fire. In Indonesia, you can find sate made of various kinds of meats, such as chicken, beef, mutton, scallops, and fish.

Before it is grilled, the meat is first marinated with a savoury sauce. It is then served with many types of toppings, like peanut sauce, sliced shallots, and diced tomatoes or spicy yellow sauce.

Almost every region in Indonesia has their own kind of sate.

Hot and spicy beef satay, also known as sate rembiga, typical food from Lombok Island, Indonesia. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

For example, sate ayam or chicken satay and sate kambing or mutton satay are the most popular in Java Island. Meanwhile, in Bali, they have sate lilit that is mostly made of pork (with chicken or fish variations), served with shredded coconut and coconut milk.

Redang

The third national dish originates from the Minangkabau people of West Sumatra. Redang is usually made from beef or mutton, slow-cooked for hours in coconut milk and a blend of spices, till the sauce thickens.

Although a dish served during special occasions such as weddings and religious festivals, you can find this savoury dish in most Padang restaurants.

Soto (soup)

This traditional meat soup comprises a broth and ingredients that vary across the archipelago. A bowl of soto basically contains bihun or rice vermicelli, slices of cabbage, a handful of bean sprouts and meats. It is served with clear broth mixed with spices like turmeric, lemon grass, shallot, and garlic.

The kind of meat used for soto may vary, depending on its origins and where it is served. For example, there is a soto babi or pork soup in Bali where Hindu is the religion of the majority. The most common soto in Indonesia is soto ayam or chicken soup and soto babat or soup from cow or goat's tripe. You can also enjoy soto betawi in Jakarta which has a sweet, creamy, coconut-milk base. It’s usually topped with crispy shallots and fried garlic, and as much or as little sambal (chili sauce) as your taste buds can take.

Gado-gado

If you are a vegetarian or simply a person who does not enjoy eating meat, then this last national dish is for you. Gado-gado translates to "a mixture" and derives its name from the way it is served.

A plate of gado-gado usually contains steamed spinach, bean sprouts, string bean, green bean, and corn. It also includes slices of raw cucumber, boiled potato, and an egg, along with fried tofu and tempeh.

Gado-gado, an Indonesian salad with fresh vegetables, boiled egg and potato and peanut sauce. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

As a final touch, all ingredients will be topped with creamy peanut sauce, whether sweet or spicy depending on individual preference. You can also choose from a wide array of vegetables.

Bakso

This is a meatball soup and a famous Indonesian street food sold mostly on push carts called kaki lima. The meatballs are usually made of tapioca flour, salt and ground beef, but you can also find chicken, or pork, or some amorphous combination of them all.

A bowl of consists of the broth, meatballs, and a varying toppings such as rice vermicelli, vegetables, tofu, bean sprouts, boiled eggs and fried wonton.

