Sobering age-old truth at Franky's Bar

A friend waved him over to tell him it was my first time at Franky's. As custom dictates, newcomers get a free shot. The concept of shots is based on youth.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Jackson Biko

Lifestyle Reporter

Nation Media Group

I recently washed up at Franky's Bar in Hurlinghum Shopping Centre. I was meeting some friends so that we could move upstream.

A bunch of young bucks were holding court at the terrace. Inside, my friends sat in the corner stuffing their faces with sauteed potatoes and chicken.

“Isn’t this place a tad young?” I asked them. All around, were remarkably much younger people in their mid 20’s: Crop tops. Baggy jeans. Belly buttons; an exhibition of navels. “Stop being an ageist,” one of my friends growled, “wash your hands and dig in.” The music was young and hip.

Related

More and more I’m becoming aware of young people around me. I see them everywhere. “The world gets younger,” My lady told me one day at the mall, “and you are getting older. There is less and less space for old people.

The world was built for youth.” Of course, she was being her usual self, but it kept me thinking that everything - except ramps - is designed for and by the young. Music, fashion, trends, and art are driven by youth.

Take the owner of Franky’s for instance, he was a young fellow with tattoos running up his arm. He used to be a barman at some famous bar before he opened his own. He’s called Frank. (No way). 

One of my friends had beckoned him to tell him it was my first time and as customary at Franky’s if you are new you take a shot on the house. The very idea of shots is founded on youth.

The energy of the bar was vibrant and exuberating. It was dark and mysterious with neon lights flashing from beneath the bar counter. Upstairs was empty (it was 6 pm) save for a young man and woman who were whispering in each other’s ears.

We didn’t stay for much longer after that but the much I saw reminded me that the world never gets old, it gets younger as we age. And you can do nothing about it, apart from take shots.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. dnMogo26046

    Car logbook loans provider Mogo fined Sh11m for false credit terms

  2. Is net-metering a step forward or a missed opportunity?

  3. Gavel

    Court halts Ruto’s university funding model

  4. PRIME Safaricom CEO on navigating competition amid Starlink forays

In the headlines

View All