Sobering age-old truth at Franky's Bar

I recently washed up at Franky's Bar in Hurlinghum Shopping Centre. I was meeting some friends so that we could move upstream.

A bunch of young bucks were holding court at the terrace. Inside, my friends sat in the corner stuffing their faces with sauteed potatoes and chicken.

“Isn’t this place a tad young?” I asked them. All around, were remarkably much younger people in their mid 20’s: Crop tops. Baggy jeans. Belly buttons; an exhibition of navels. “Stop being an ageist,” one of my friends growled, “wash your hands and dig in.” The music was young and hip.

More and more I’m becoming aware of young people around me. I see them everywhere. “The world gets younger,” My lady told me one day at the mall, “and you are getting older. There is less and less space for old people.

The world was built for youth.” Of course, she was being her usual self, but it kept me thinking that everything - except ramps - is designed for and by the young. Music, fashion, trends, and art are driven by youth.

Take the owner of Franky’s for instance, he was a young fellow with tattoos running up his arm. He used to be a barman at some famous bar before he opened his own. He’s called Frank. (No way).

One of my friends had beckoned him to tell him it was my first time and as customary at Franky’s if you are new you take a shot on the house. The very idea of shots is founded on youth.

The energy of the bar was vibrant and exuberating. It was dark and mysterious with neon lights flashing from beneath the bar counter. Upstairs was empty (it was 6 pm) save for a young man and woman who were whispering in each other’s ears.