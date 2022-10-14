Food & Drinks What inspires Mövenpick's sous chef Sehrish Rajani

The Mövenpick Hotel sous chef Sehrish Rajani. PHOTO | POOL

By Thorn Mulli

More by this Author

What is your full name?

Sehrish Rajani

How long have you been a chef?

12 years

What drew you to the culinary world?

Food has the power to change our mood and the flavour combinations are endless!

Where were you trained?

Top Chef’s Culinary Institute Nairobi

How many people work in your kitchen and what is your philosophy?

Nine, a good chef needs a great team!

Where do you source your meat from and how do you make it that tender?

We have several local suppliers that we work with to ensure the right products. Always rest your meats!

What’s the secret to cooking a perfect steak?

Cook it at room temperature, season with only salt initially (everything else burns), Hot Grill and don’t be in a rush to turn it!

What is your favourite cuisine?

Mediterranean/ South Asian.

Food prepared by Mövenpick sous chef. PHOTO | POOL

How have Kenyans responded to your new menu?

Everyone loves it!

Do you have a guilty food pleasure?

It has to be fresh Baguette with Butter or Cream Cheese.

What’s your favourite dish on the menu and why?

I would say the Grilled Red Snapper, I typically never order a fish dish, but this one is the exception. It’s so tender and moist!

What do Kenyans order the most?

Our slow-cooked lamb shank is a hit!

What inspires you? How do you come up with ideas for the dishes in your restaurant?

Fresh produce is always a great inspiration! We also consider feedback from our guests.

What is your go-to meal when you’re low on time?

Grilled cheese sandwich

What dish/food gets the most likes on your Instagram?

Currently, it’s the compressed watermelon with pistachio Duqqa, Feta & Pomegranate. Most dishes with vibrant colours get the likes.

What is that ingredient abundant in Kenya that most people have no clue about?

A fruit called Sapodilla, or Chikoo in South Asia. I’ve seen several trees around Mombasa.

→ [email protected]