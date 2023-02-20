Gardening Home deliveries drive sales of lilies, mums, carnations and roses

Home deliveries drive sales of lilies, mums, carnations and roses. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LINET OWOKO

Home deliveries are driving the sale of carnations, Chrysanthemums, roses, and lilies. These beautiful blooms have gradually found a permanent spot in Kenyan homes.

A few years ago, cut flower home deliveries were uncommon. The export market, hotels, and offices took up the bulk of the flower deliveries.

But now Kenyans are realising the beauty of flowers in their homes. Some buy cut flowers for their homes every month.

“During the pandemic with everyone stuck at home, people started looking for ways to brighten empty shelves or dining tables with flowers in vases,” says Lillian Kariuki, a florist.

“People started ordering flowers and that’s how I started to do home deliveries. To date deliveries have made a huge impact on my sales,” says Ms Kariuki who started Lilies and Flowers in 2014.

The most bought flowers for home decor are carnations, Chrysanthemums, sometimes called mums, roses, and lilies.

“We stock lilies, carnations, alstroemeria, gerberas, sweet Williams, limoniums, baby’s breath, and Roses, among others,” she says.

On a good day, she can deliver up to 15 bouquets.

Flowers are usually associated with the female gender, but Victor Moses is among the Kenyan men who buy them to put on his dining table.

“My late wife loved flowers. It was like an obsession. She could even smell the buds before meals. So gradually, I had no choice but to help her love her plants. When she passed away, I committed to continue the love, and I know she is resting in peace,” says Mr Moses.

He has been ordering flowers, mostly lilies, from the same florist. He also loves climbing roses due to their nature of producing large flowers multiple times, which further beautifies the house.

“I can make three flower orders in a month not because the previous opens are dead, but just to have them around. The more I have, the happier I become," he says.

Mary Wambui, a florist who has been selling flowers for 13 years says over the past years, home deliveries have grown her business by 50 percent. With the increase in home deliveries, vase sellers are also recording gains.

“When I was still a young girl, my father who was a florist used to tell me that the flower business is recession-proof,” says Ms Wambui who studied English and Communication.

“I developed an interest in flowers and after a six-month internship at a flower nursery I decided to start my business and I have never regretted it,” she says.

In a day, she does about seven home deliveries.

“A bouquet ranges from Sh3,000 depending on the type of arrangement and how you want it designed. Even if you need a design going for Sh100,000, we can do it,” says Ms Wambui.

Kenyans are also buying flowers away from occasions.

Three weeks ago, Ms Kariuki was asked to deliver a bouquet to a residence in Nairobi’s Muthaiga; yellow roses. From the accompanying card to the recipient, the flowers were sent as an apology.

“It was this young woman sending flowers to her best friend,” Ms Kariuki says.

