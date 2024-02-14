Lovers buy 'fakes' on lilies shortage

Gardening
Lovers buy 'fakes' on lilies shortageThursday February 15 2024
The shortage of lilies, as suppliers solely focus on international markets to cash in on the high dollar exchange rate, has denied Kenyans a chance to gift their lovers the unique flower this Valentine's season.
Demand for lillies has grown in recent years, thanks to their beauty and elegant scent, but now buyers have to make do with plastic lilies. Others have had to settle for the common red roses while some have opted for pink, purple or yellow roses or Chrysanthemums, commonly known as mums.
