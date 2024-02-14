Gardening Lovers buy 'fakes' on lilies shortage

Irene Kariuki holds a bouquet of flowers at Midwise Décor stalls outside Nation Centre on February 14, 2024, during Valentine's Splash 2024 Expo. Traders reported a shortage of lilies in the local market. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

The shortage of lilies, as suppliers solely focus on international markets to cash in on the high dollar exchange rate, has denied Kenyans a chance to gift their lovers the unique flower this Valentine's season.

Demand for lillies has grown in recent years, thanks to their beauty and elegant scent, but now buyers have to make do with plastic lilies. Others have had to settle for the common red roses while some have opted for pink, purple or yellow roses or Chrysanthemums, commonly known as mums.

