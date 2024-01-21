Wellness & Fitness 10 wellness trends you should jump on

Group workouts benefit physical health and social connections. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LINET OWOKO

More by this Author

Wellness trends emerge every year as people seek to improve their health and feel their best.

Experts in the health and wellness industry suggest several trends to stay up-to-date with the constantly evolving landscape.

1. Reading food labels

Understanding the nutrition facts label on food items is essential for making healthier choices. B.N. Njihia, a wellness coach at Avenue Hospital, states that the label breaks down the number of calories, carbs, fat, fibre, protein, and vitamins per serving. This information makes it easier to compare the nutrition of similar products and aids in making informed decisions toward a healthier lifestyle.

2. Mindful eating and drinking

In 2023, people became more aware of the importance of nutrition and how it affects their overall health. According to Musembi Muthusi, a clinical nutritionist at Health Cart, this year, there will likely be an increase in the popularity of plant-based diets and mindful eating as people aim to improve their health and immunity.

“We will witness an increase of real plant-based foods that feature wholesome vegetables and other plants, which will outperform ultra-processed plant-based items,” says Mr Musembi.

3. Personalised nutrition

Personalised nutrition is a way of managing dietary planning and nutrition. It involves creating diet plans tailored to a person’s genetics, lifestyle, and health goals.

This approach acknowledges that more than general nutrition plans are needed as everyone has specific dietary needs due to differences in genetics, metabolism, body composition, and lifestyle factors.

Examples of personalised nutrition services include DNA-based diet plans, digital nutrition platforms such as online platforms and mobile apps, and nutrition counselling services.

4. Develop personal accountability

The first step towards fitness is determining your goals and what you want to be accountable for. Being personally accountable means taking responsibility and consequences for your actions. “To develop accountability, set clear goals and track wellness habits using a system to maintain progress,” says Dr Njihia.

5. Group exercise

Dr Njihia says that group workouts benefit physical health and social connections. “Exercising with others can boost motivation and provide a sense of accomplishment.”

6. Hobby-based movement

Justus Ngumi, a fitness professional at Raw Gym Valley Arcade, suggests that engaging in hobby-based physical activities like dancing, hiking, and gardening can have numerous health benefits that can help maintain physical fitness and play a crucial role in improving mental health.

Participating in these activities can enhance overall well-being by alleviating depression symptoms and improving quality of life.

7. Consistency, focus, and patience

Mr Ngumi suggests being determined and trusting the process to reach your wellness goals. You can hire a trainer to help you create a challenge, such as doing several squats weekly and ensuring consistency.

“Trainers are there to hold you accountable. Additionally, being patient and incorporating it into your training routine is important to see the desired results.”

8. Personalised wearable technology

Wearable wellness technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. From smartwatches to fitness trackers and health-monitoring patches, these devices seamlessly integrate into our routines.

One of the most significant benefits of these devices is their ability to track our physical activity.

With advanced sensors, modern smartwatches and fitness trackers can monitor the number of steps taken, distance travelled, and even the intensity of physical exercises in real time. This data gives users valuable insights into their daily activity levels, helping them set and achieve their fitness goals.

This technology has expanded its scope to include nutritional and stress management features. Some devices offer ways to track dietary habits, which can help users maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

Similarly, artificial intelligence is already being incorporated into some wellness settings and will continue to grow in importance this year, making it an essential trend to keep up with.

9. Stress management

Research has shown that meditation apps can help significantly decrease users’ stress levels. A study titled “Managing Emotions: The Effects of Online Mindfulness and Economic Behaviour” found that access to a mindfulness meditation app resulted in a notable reduction in symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.

This indicates that such apps have the potential to positively impact mental health, as well as improve focus and productivity, which could even influence economic decisions.

10. Healthy sleep habits

Mr Musembi emphasises the importance of quality sleep for maintaining good overall well-being. Getting sufficient quality sleep at appropriate times can help safeguard mental and physical health, improve quality of life, and enhance safety. How you feel when awake is partly determined by what happens while you’re sleeping.”

Dr Njihia suggests that to achieve wellness goals, one must enthusiastically embrace new trends and commit to fostering healthier, happier lives for themselves and their communities.

When it comes to wellness, Ngumi says there is no single solution that works for everyone. If anything seems like a quick fix, it’s unlikely to provide the long-term results you want. He emphasises that we are all unique, and no perfect diet, food, or workout routine works for everyone.

→[email protected]