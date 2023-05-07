Wellness & Fitness Are your menses normal or abnormal? Here’s how to tell

Many women have experienced varying menstrual cycles that left them with questions on whether their menses are normal or abnormal. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DR JOAN OKEMO

More by this Author

Many women have experienced varying menstrual cycles that left them with more questions than answers on whether their menses are normal or abnormal.

Here’s how to tell whether yours are normal or abnormal.

What is normal menstrual bleeding?

Normal menstruation is defined using several parameters including:

Frequency

The interval between the first day of one menstrual cycle to the first day of the next should be between 24 to 38 days. The duration (number of days of bleeding) should be up to 8 days.

Regularity

This refers to the variation in cycle length from month to month and shouldn’t vary by more than 7-9 days.

The volume of blood lost

This should not interfere with one’s physical, social, emotional well-being and quality of life.

The common misconception here is that some women think that regular menses are the ones that come on the same date every month.

This is not true. As long as menses fall within the criteria described above, that is normal menses.

Abnormal menstrual bleeding is therefore any menstrual bleeding pattern that falls outside the criteria outlined above.

What can be considered abnormal?

Any menstrual pattern that does not comply with the criteria described above is abnormal. Some types of abnormal menstrual bleeding include;

Too frequent menstrual bleeding

This occurs in less than 24 days between the first day of one cycle to the next)

Infrequent menstrual bleeding

This occurs after more than 38 days between the first day of one cycle to the next. Some people go for several months without seeing their periods.

Prolonged menstrual bleeding

The bleeding period exceeds over 8 days.

Intermenstrual bleeding

This occurs when one bleeds in between well-defined cycles.

Heavy menstrual bleeding

This is bleeding that is heavy enough to impact the woman’s quality of life, physical, mental and emotional well-being.

It is usually subjective. However, generally, if someone reports symptoms of anaemia such as headaches, dizziness and easy fatigability, it may give a clue on this.

Also, if one changes their pads in under three hours or the bleeding comes out with big blood clots or they have to wake up at night to change a pad may also be clues of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Postmenopausal bleeding

Any form of bleeding (whether spotting or heavy) that occurs after menopause is NOT normal. Postcoital bleeding which is bleeding that occurs during or after sex is not normal.

Can “abnormal menstrual bleeding” sometimes be considered normal?

Yes. For example, in adolescents, the years following the first period may be marked with irregular periods, heavy or light periods or even prolonged periods of no menses.

All these occur due to a premature system that regulates menstrual bleeding which over years, matures and a regular pattern sets in.

However, this can still be dangerous to young girls especially when it is very heavy or prolonged bleeding due to the risk of anaemia, poor quality of life, and impact on the girl’s studies among other things.

The other situation where abnormal menses are not uncommon is the year preceding menopause, what we term as perimenopause or transitional period.

These years are also marked by erratic menstrual bleeding of different patterns as the female hormones are shutting down.

Just as in adolescents, if heavy or prolonged, it can be dangerous due to anaemia, and poor quality of life that may even impact one’s livelihood.

What are the causes of abnormal menstrual bleeding?

Abnormal menstrual bleeding can be caused by several things. It is therefore advisable that medical help is sought to establish the cause of bleeding and start treatment for those that need treatment. Such causes include:

Polyps: These are small growths that occur in the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) or cervix. They are mostly associated with intermenstrual, heavy or postcoital bleeding.

Adenomyosis: This is a condition that occurs when the cells in the inner uterine lining go to the muscle of the uterus causing the uterus to be enlarged and leading to pain and heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding.

Fibroids: These are growths that occur in the uterus. They are very common and can cause the uterus to enlarge resembling a pregnancy. They lead to heavy and prolonged menstrual bleeding.

Cancers: Cancers of the birth canal can cause intermenstrual and postcoital bleeding. This can be cancer of the cervix, uterus, vagina or vulva or even some cancers of the ovary.

Problems with blood clotting: Some people have problems with blood clotting either due to some medications they take such as blood thinners or poor functioning of blood components that control bleeding.

Medications: Medications such as blood thinners for blood clotting problems or some family planning methods can lead to abnormal menstrual bleeding.

Infections: Infections in the birth canal such as pelvic inflammatory disease or yeast infection can lead to irregular menstrual bleeding and postcoital bleeding.

How is abnormal menstrual bleeding managed?

Management varies with the cause which is different for different women.

Once you get seen at the hospital, you will be checked to assess the impact such as anaemia, and possible causes of the abnormal menstrual bleeding and appropriate treatment will be instituted.

Once the cause is identified, discussions on various treatment options are also carried out depending on the cause.

Some menstrual bleeding problems may need medication and others require surgery or more.

It is very important, especially for postmenopausal women with bleeding to seek medical treatment as soon as possible due to the likelihood of cancers.

Young girls whose first period has been delayed also need to be seen to check for some possible causes that may have occurred during their intrauterine life.

Dr Okemo is a Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.