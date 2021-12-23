Health & Fitness Children first aid during festivities

By Dr Samuel Otido

More by this Author Summary Travelling and merrymaking for most families and friends mean children are mostly left to play on their own as adults are catching up.

With the closure of schools and the onset of travel for holidays, accidents involving children are likely to happen. Travelling and merrymaking for most families and friends mean children are mostly left to play on their own as adults are catching up with their favourite drinks and roasted meat.

The unsupervised play creates an opportunity for accidents to happen e.g. falls from a height, cuts, bruises, and limb fractures from ‘rough playing’ or bicycle accidents, choking with toys, burns from hot liquid, drowning in a swimming pool or ocean just to name a few. The adolescents are not spared too.

Due to peer pressure and ‘fitting in’ behaviour, stealing cars from parents to show off driving skills can lead to serious motor vehicle accidents.

What can parents do to minimise these accidents?

• Ensure a safe environment within the home for children to play.

• Remove dangerous objects and substances within the homestead to reduce childhood accidents.

• Supervise the children during play or assign a caregiver to monitor their activities. Tight supervision ensures the environment is safe for the child to play.

• Parents can also educate the older child on safety measures during the holidays. Empower the older child to look after their younger siblings.

Should these accidents occur, what first aid measures can be applied?

Caregivers need to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from basic Life Support training if possible. The initial measure for first aid is to ensure the environment is safe for the provider by removing hazardous substances in the vicinity.

For complicated injuries, call for help. The first aid provider should ensure the airway is patent to allow flawless breathing.

1. Burns

First thing is to stop the burning process e.g. extinguishing the fire, removing the hot water, or switching off the electricity supply. Allow cold water to run over the affected area and give painkiller medicine. Do not break the blisters as this can cause infection to the skin. Seek medical attention for deeper and larger burns.

2. Cuts and bruises

With clean hands or gloved hands, clean the affected area with water and then apply firm pressure using sterile gauze to stop the bleeding from the cut. Do not remove the gauze even if the bleeding has stopped. This protects the clot formed that is preventing more bleeding.

Deeper cuts need surgical intervention from the nearest hospital. Bruises should be cleaned, and an antiseptic solution applied on top. Children should be given pain relievers for comfort.

3. Falls

Most are falls from a height e.g. from beds, stools or tables. Observe for swellings, cuts, and bruises on the body or pain to touch areas. Place a cold pack on swellings and bruises and give a pain remedy.

The parent to observe the child in the next 24 hours. Of concern is a child with loss of consciousness, irritability, lethargy, poor eye contact, projectile vomiting, or a seizure. This requires urgent medical attention for possible internal head injuries.

4. Choking

This is a life-threatening situation where an object obstructs the trachea (windpipe) and prevents the adequacy of breathing. The child appears to gasp for air, holding the throat or waving frantically with noisy breathing. The parent should call for assistance. If the child is coughing, allow them to cough.

The object can come out. If the parent can see the object in the throat, they can attempt to remove it. If the object cannot be seen, one should NOT try to poke the throat blindly as this can push the object further down the throat.

If the child is losing consciousness, the parent should do back blows and chest thrusts for small children and back blows and abdominal thrusts for older children.

5. Drowning

Knowledge of CPR is essential in drowning cases. Mouth to mouth breathing with the nose pinched and chest compression until medical personnel arrives. When breathing resumes treat for hypothermia by giving warm blankets.

What must-have items should parents always have when travelling with children during this season?

A first aid kit is important to have. A basic first aid kit should contain at least various bandages, a digital thermometer, adhesive tapes, scissors, a CPR mask, sterile dressings, disposable gloves, paracetamol, antiseptic solution and safety pins, and a surgical mask.

What basic skills should any parent have to initiate first aid support?

Courage and confidence to face the situation are important together with knowledge of CPR from a basic life support course.

Dr Otindo is a consultant paediatric pulmonologist at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi