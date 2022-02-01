Health & Fitness End NHIF, private hospitals rates review dispute

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in this picture taken on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KEVIN WW ROMBOSIA

More by this Author Summary Whereas NHIF and the privates have agreed to a temporary continuation of the current contracts until April to allow room for discussions, it is important to consider a long-lasting approach to the problem of the high cost of healthcare in the country.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and private hospitals are in a protracted stand-off. The bone of contention is the downward revision of the rebate rates for private hospitals offering services for patients insured under the insurer.

Ostensibly, this move is poised to lower the cost of healthcare and increase access for a majority of Kenyans.

Private hospitals under their lobby Kenya Association of Private Hospitals and other players have opposed this move. The reasons cited are that the rates proposed do not align with the costing guidelines provided by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

Also, the privates have indicated that revising the rates downwards does not adequately cover the inherent costs involved in providing these services to the patients.

For example, the reduction of dialysis rebates from an average of Sh9,500 to Sh6,500 would not adequately cover the cost of dialysis reagents, servicing dialysis machines and the costs of medics providing the service.

Another conundrum to the impasse is that a number of the common citizenry welcome the move to reduce the rebates citing the high costs of healthcare in Kenya. This has reportedly led to many Kenyans seeking alternative treatment options in countries such as India whose cost of healthcare is considered lower.

Whereas NHIF and the privates have agreed to a temporary continuation of the current contracts until April to allow room for discussions, it is important to consider a long-lasting approach to the problem of the high cost of healthcare in the country.

Extend the talks beyond just the rebate rates to deeply examine the cost drivers for healthcare.