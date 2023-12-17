Wellness & Fitness Lucy Mwai, one the few Kenyan professional ballerinas

Lucy Mwai at her studio in Kitisuru on December 15, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By SINDA MATIKO

Her father, a well-travelled man of his time and a lover of classical music had just returned from London, along with his overseas friends.

Like any other time, her old folk dusted his precious vintage kinanda and as he settled down for a bender with his guests, the record player blasted a Ludwig Van Beethoven from the vinyl.

“Beethoven music remains one of my favourite classical repertoires thanks to my father’s influence. When they played the record, subconsciously and for whatever reason that I don’t know, I twirled and one of my father’s buddies said, ‘Do that again?’ which I did and he said, ‘You would make a very good ballet dancer’. I think I was four turning five then,” Lucy Mwai vividly recalls.

