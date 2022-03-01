Health & Fitness Managing osteoarthritis with exercises and lifestyle modification

By DANSON KING'ORI

We begin by defining what arthritis is.

Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis that occurs when flexible tissue at the ends of bones wears down. The wearing down of this protective tissue at the ends of bones (cartilage) occurs gradually and worsens over time.

Joint pain in the hands, neck, lower back, knees or hips is the most common symptom.

The most common signs on affected joints would be:

• Pain. Affected joints might hurt during or after movement.

• Stiffness. Joint stiffness might be most noticeable upon awakening or after being inactive.

• Tenderness. Your joint might feel tender when you apply light pressure to or near it.

• Loss of flexibility. You might not be able to move your joint through its full range of motion.

• Grating sensation. You might feel a grating sensation when you use the joint and you might hear popping or crackling.

• Bone spurs. These extra bits of bone, which feel like hard lumps, can form around the affected joint.

• Swelling. This might be caused by soft tissue inflammation around the joint.

Lifestyle changes cannot cure OA. However, they can help to:

• Ease pain

• Improve movement

• Slow future damage

Some changes may be:

1. Physical therapy

A physical therapist can show you exercises to strengthen the muscles around your joint, increase your flexibility and reduce pain. Regular gentle exercise that you do on your own, such as swimming or walking, can be equally effective.

2. Reach or maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight puts extra stress on joints. Eating a healthful diet and exercising regularly can help a person reach or maintain a healthy weight. A dietitian can help.

3. Exercise

Joint pain may make it hard to be active, but not moving can make the joints worse. Regular activity can help joints move better and ease stiffness. It can also ease pain. Aim for two hours or more of moderate activity per week. An exercise trainer or physical therapist can help create a plan.

Strong muscles can also decrease wear and tear on the joint by helping to absorb impact. This can protect the joint surfaces. Include muscle-strengthening activities two or more days a week.

4. Reduce stress

Stress can make pain worse. Osteoarthritis can be stressful, especially in extreme pain support groups or counseling can help people learn to cope.

5. Proper diet and supplementation

A nutritionist can guide you in identifying proper foods and supplements to take in order to aid in strengthening bones/joints.